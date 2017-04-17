Pandera Systems Brings Innovation and Excitement to MicroStrategy World 2017 as the Event's Platinum Sponsor

BI and analytics solutions provider to showcase new products and co-host Pandera LIVE, the official MicroStrategy World after party for BI industry professionals

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Pandera Systems, a leading, full-service business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions provider, announces today its platinum sponsorship of MicroStrategy World 2017. Now in its twentieth year, the premier enterprise analytics event takes place from April 18-20, 2017 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Washington, DC. During the event, Pandera is demonstrating new products re-shaping the way businesses interact with data, including a transformative solution for managing BI stack implementations and investments via Pandera's iQ platform, infrastructure monitoring and targeted training suggestions based on development and usage patterns with Pandera Sense, as well as a connector that allows companies to leverage augmented intelligence (AI) for leading enterprise business analytics platforms, like MicroStrategy, using Amazon's Alexa. In addition to its platinum sponsorship of the annual conference, Pandera joins with MicroStrategy to host Pandera LIVE, the official event after party.

"Bringing together more than 3,000 leaders in the enterprise analytics industry, MicroStrategy World is one of the most impactful events of the year for this community. Pandera is proud to support this conference as a Platinum Sponsor, speaker, product demonstrator and co-host of the event's official after party, Pandera LIVE," said Joshua Sutton, chief executive officer at Pandera Systems. "We're looking forward to sharing our latest developments with key decision-makers in the industry, as well as uniting attendees on the last night of the event as our way of saying thank you for another great year. It promises to be a night to remember, and a great opportunity to relax and have fun with colleagues and new friends."

Co-hosted by Pandera and MicroStrategy, Pandera LIVE takes place on Wednesday, April 19 at 9 p.m. at side-by-side venues, Bobby McKey's Dueling Piano Bar and Cadillac Ranch, located directly across the street from the Gaylord Convention Center. Attendees enjoy a complimentary open bar and live music from local DC band, For the Win. Free tickets to Pandera LIVE are limited and may be picked up at the MicroStrategy World pavilion or Pandera's booth (#301).

In addition, MicroStrategy World attendees can visit the Pandera booth to learn more about the company's latest innovations in business intelligence solutions. These include solutions for advancing systems, people, skills and enterprise communities (i.e. iQ, ECO, Sense and Agile Training & Agile Team Effectiveness); solutions for enabling integrity, clarity and control (i.e. Data Governance Tools and Dynamic Stories); emerging technology solutions (i.e. Augmented Reality for Business Analytics, Machine Learning Models, and Alexa with A.I. for Business Analytics); and rapid value creation solutions (i.e. Cloud Hosting and Management and Analytics for Oracle E-Business Suite).

Pandera invites MicroStrategy World attendees to further engage with the company by attending Pandera's presentation, Alexa for Business Analytics - A New Paradigm in Self-Service BI. The presentation, which discusses the intersection between A.I. and self-service analytics, is hosted by Pandera's solution leader and CEO, Joshua Sutton, on Wednesday, April 19 from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. A large portion of the conference's other guest speakers are Pandera clients and partners -- the largest reach of any other company -- highlighting Pandera's mission to empower businesses on the MicroStrategy platform with the tools to innovate and succeed themselves.

"We are excited for the opportunity to be positioned as a leader in the BI space at MicroStrategy World 2017. As one of the largest analytical consulting firms in the country, Pandera is passionate about staying in touch with the user community we serve, and this is a great forum to accomplish exactly that," adds Sutton. "We're grateful to MicroStrategy for giving Pandera this platform to share our insights into innovative industry trends with the community."

For more information on Pandera's presence at MicroStrategy World 2017, please visit www.panderasystems.com/microstrategy-world-2017.