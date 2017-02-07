Pandera Systems and REV Acceleration Launch Tech and Beers Incubator to Elevate the National Reputation of Orlando's Technology Community

Established Orlando tech companies spearhead initiative to accelerate innovation in Central Florida by providing funding, strategy and operational support to up-and-coming start-ups

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Pandera Systems, a leading full-service business intelligence and analytics solutions provider, and REV Acceleration, a performance management platform, announce today the launch of Tech and Beers, an Orlando-based incubator and fund for tech start-ups. Focused on driving community through technology, Tech and Beers aligns innovators with real support, connecting future technology leaders in Central Florida with great opportunities and seasoned mentors to help propel their businesses off the ground -- and stay there.

"Nine out of ten start-ups today will fail, and that number is way too high. While existing incubators in Central Florida have proven successful for some, many of these programs only provide start-ups with limited funding and space to work. What's lacking here is the extensive level of support necessary to really get a start-up going," said Ty Tucker, CEO at REV. "REV and Pandera joined forces to fill this gap with Tech and Beers, which goes beyond funding and workspace to provide operational support, strategic advisory and access to distribution channels -- all of which are vital to a new company's success."

Spearheaded by Pandera Systems and REV Acceleration, with additional financial assistance from anonymous individual investors, the Tech and Beers incubator and fund provides participating start-up technology companies initial micro-funding, office space and access to potential seed round(s) of up to $1 million, in addition to operational support, strategic counselling and access to a worldwide distribution channel of partners and customers, including Fortune 500 companies.

"Tech and Beers is committed to changing the face of investing by driving the community through technology. Through this fund, Pandera and REV are working together to grow Orlando's technology industry into one that is nationally recognized for its innovative contributions," said Joshua Sutton, CEO of Pandera Systems. "A huge part of this initiative will be our monthly Tech and Beers meetups, which bring the local tech community together to discuss how we can join forces to accelerate technology growth and innovation in Orlando."

The next Tech and Beers meetup takes place on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 at The Social (54 N. Orange Ave), with networking from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by live music from the Orlando band Catalystix. The event is free, and open to area tech, marketing and digital service professionals, entrepreneurs and investors. Complimentary beer, wine and hors d'oeuvres are provided. To RSVP, please visit https://www.meetup.com/Orlando-Tech-and-Beer/events/237243480/.

For more information about the Tech and Beers incubator and monthly meetups, please visit www.techandbeers.com. Start-up companies interested in applying can contact ty.tucker@techandbeers.com or fill out an online contact form at http://techandbeers.com/contact/.

About Pandera Systems

In an era fixated on big data, Pandera Systems is leading the growth of business intelligence by re-engineering decision-making environments. Pandera provides businesses with the resources to mobilize analytics, and immerse employees in knowledge to enable peak performance. Clients gain a competitive advantage through immediate access to data, user self-service analytics, and applied decision sciences utilizing Cloud Solutions. Pandera has offices in Atlanta; Bangalore, India; Chicago; Nashville, Tenn.; Tampa, Fla.; Orlando, Fla.; and Charlotte, N.C. www.panderasystems.com.

About REV Acceleration

REV Acceleration is a big data and analytics platform giving organizations and employees the ability to create actionable insight, learn from their peers, and align to company-wide goals today and into the future. Sitting at the cross-section of business intelligence, CRM, performance management and gamification, REV takes an algorithmic approach with applied analytics to create transparency and alignment across goals. By giving people better systems and tools that allow them to learn from the environment they work in, REV fosters thinking and real-time planning by feeding analytical information to make decisions immediately. www.revapp.io