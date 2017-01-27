Panera Bread Announces a New Hollywood, FL Bakery-Cafe Opening January 31st 2017

4931 Sheridan Street -- located on the east side of the Publix shopping plaza

HOLLYWOOD, FL--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Covelli Enterprises, the nation's largest franchisee of Panera Bread, announces the grand opening of its newest Panera Bread location.

OPENING SPECIALS:

Tuesday January 31st

Coffee Giveaway: Purchase our Panera travel mug for $5 and receive free coffee for two weeks! (while supplies last)

Buy a You Pick Two and a drink -- receive a FREE $10 gift card to be used on your next visit

Wednesday February 1st

Buy a You Pick Two and a drink -- receive a FREE $10 gift card to be used on your next visit

PLUS get 50% of your catering order back on a gift card through February 14th (orders over $100)

"Hollywood is a pivotal part of South Florida and we have wanted to make it part of the Panera family for a long time," said Sam Covelli, Owner / Operator of Covelli Enterprises. "We are thrilled about being part of this great community."

This bakery-café is especially exciting as it is opening on the heels of Panera Bread announcing that our entire U.S. food menu is now 100% clean -- free from all artificial flavors, preservatives, sweeteners, and colors from artificial sources. Panera is the first national restaurant company to make such a comprehensive commitment and, more importantly, to meet it.

We look forward to seeing you at our brand new bakery-café!

About Covelli Enterprises

Covelli Enterprises is the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, LLC, with more than 300 bakery-cafés in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina, Georgia and Toronto, Canada. In 2016, Covelli Enterprises donated more than $28 million to non-profit organizations. www.covelli.com