Panera Bread Delivery Service to Bring 200 Jobs to Palm Beach and Broward Counties

WEST PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Covelli Enterprises, the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, announces their new small order delivery service that will bring over 200 new jobs to the South Florida area.

Covelli launched the delivery service in its Ohio market in June 2016, one of the first markets to offer Panera Bread delivery nationwide. After tremendous growth in sales volume the company began the rollout of delivery in its other markets across the country.

Sam Covelli, owner and CEO of Covelli Enterprises, is eager to offer delivery to all of Palm Beach and Broward county customers, saying "Delivery allows us to make Panera as accessible as it is craveable."

Covelli Enterprises will hire up to 16 Delivery Team Members (DTMs) at each delivery location to cover the volume of orders it expects will be added by the new service. The DTM's primary position is delivering orders but he/she will also be certified in non-service positions to work while they are not driving. Covelli Enterprises will employ between 1,500 and 2,000 DTMs across all of its markets by the end of 2017.

"Offering small order delivery is a fantastic opportunity for us," said Covelli, "we hope to be able to reach new customers but also offer this incredibly convenient service to our existing loyal customers who are unable to make it to the bakery-café on a regular basis."

Delivery allows customers who may be unable to leave their workplaces to visit a café for lunch (or simply not want to leave their homes) to enjoy the Panera experience from wherever they are. Panera will deliver anywhere within the delivery radius, it is not exclusive to offices.

Panera Bread promises delivery within a designated 8-minute delivery radius from the café.

Delivery requires a minimum order of only $5.00 with the addition of a $3.00 deliver charge. All delivery orders are currently placed online (credit card only) using the Panera Bread app or at panerabread.com. Hours of delivery service are set for 11:00 am - 8:00 pm, meaning the first delivery order can be placed at 10:30 am and the last at 7:30 pm.

Interested prospective DTMs are encouraged to apply at their local Palm Beach County or Broward County Panera Bread bakery-café (excluding Hallandale Beach). We are currently hiring so come see us today. Applicants may apply right when they arrive -- open interviews are currently being hosted at some delivery locations.

More about Covelli Enterprises

Covelli Enterprises is the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, LLC with more than 300 bakery-cafés in six states and in Canada. In 2016, the company donated more than $28 million to charity through unsold bread products for local hunger relief agencies and monetary donations to other non-profit organizations. www.covelli.com.