PangeaBed Celebrates Sleep Awareness Week by Providing Tips for Restorative Sleep and $100-Off Any Mattress Promotion

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - PangeaBed (www.pangeabed.com), redefining sleep fitness with its copper-infused mattresses, pillows and bedding, today announced its support and appreciation for Sleep Awareness Week. Hosted by the National Sleep Foundation, Sleep Awareness Week runs today through April 29, and recognizes the importance of sleep and its many health benefits. Throughout the week, PangeaBed is offering a $100 discount off its full line of mattresses with promo code SAVE100 and $30 off a pillow purchase with promo code SAVE30, now through 11:59 PST on April 29. PangeaBed's premium copper-infused mattresses are available at www.pangeabed.com and on Amazon.com in six standard sizes, with pricing as follows: Twin - $645, Twin XL - $745, Full - $825, Queen - $895, King & Calif. King - $1,045, and Pillow - $125.

"Sleep Awareness aims to educate consumers on the importance of restorative sleep, and it is also important to underscore the claim that a high-quality, clean, cool mattress is fundamental to ensuring a great night's sleep," said Martin Regueiro, co-founder of PangeaBed. "Considering that the average American sweats approximately 26 gallons per year in their sleep, and typical mattresses soak up a slew of germs, bacteria and allergens over time, scientists suspect that one primary cause of allergies may be attributed to older, dirtier mattresses. PangeaBed provides the ultimate defense against bacteria and dust mites with its premium copper-infused mattresses and pillows."

PangeaBed is reimagining sleep fitness with Copper-infused Talalay latex mattresses and pillows for today's active health and fitness advocates. Made with a soft quilted cover and layer of luxurious, Copper-infused Talalay latex and Phase Change-Gel-infused memory foam, PangeaBed's bed-in-a-box mattresses provide anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, non-allergenic, and heat-dispersing properties, creating a bed that makes for an exceptionally cooler, cleaner and more comfortable sleeping experience. The mattress was created to contour to all sleepers and body types, supportive yet comfy with a moderate amount of bounce.

In support of Sleep Awareness Week, PangeaBed offers consumers the following practical tips to help ensure the most healthful and restorative sleep experience:

Exercise - exercise during the day but avoid working out right before going to bed as it may cause stimulation, making it harder to fall asleep.

Lavender - known for its sedative properties, lavender enhances the ability to reduce stress and promote calm and sleep.

Routine - make a bedtime routine and stick to it. Before bed, give yourself time to relax to let your mind and body wind down.

Meditation - meditation before sleep can help you switch off your stress and anxiety, allowing you to doze off with less worry.

Unplug - turn off or stow away any electronic devices at least one hour before falling asleep. The blue light emitted from the screen suppresses the production of melatonin, which is the hormone that controls your sleep cycle.

Limit naps and caffeine - longer naps can often lead to making it harder to fall asleep at night. If you have to take a nap, try and limit it to twenty minutes and try ending your caffeine intake earlier in the day.

And as always, get an average of seven to nine hours of sleep every night.





PangeaBed is led by a team of industry experts, each with more than 20 years' experience in the furniture and mattress industry. The company stands behind every customer and every product, with unparalleled customer service and support, and firmly believes in its 100-percent customer satisfaction guarantee. Each mattress is backed by a premium, 10-year limited warranty as well as a 100-night sleep trial with free, hassle-free returns if not satisfied. The PangeaBed team is also committed to giving back and dedicated to improving sleep quality for all, which is why every effort is made to donate returns to local charities.