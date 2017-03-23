PangeaBed Takes Sleep to Next Level with Ultra-Premium, Direct-to-Consumer Copper-Infused Mattresses, Making Sleep Fitness the Cornerstone of Every Active, Healthy Lifestyle

By combining the natural elements of copper with high-quality materials and American craftsmanship, PangeaBed is bringing truly healthy, restorative sleep fitness to health enthusiasts nationwide

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - PangeaBed (www.pangeabed.com), redefining sleep fitness with new copper mattresses for today's active, health-conscious lifestyle, today announced the general availability of its premium copper mattress, designed from the ground up to deliver a cool, clean and healthy sleep experience. PangeaBed provides exceptionally high-quality, direct-to-consumer, bed-in-a-box mattresses and accessories that stand out from the myriad "me-too" bed-in-a-box suppliers who rely on lower cost materials and generic manufacturing practices. The company will showcase its new copper-infused sleep fitness mattress at The Luxury Technology Show tonight from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.

The team at PangeaBed designed its breakthrough new mattress with today's active, health-conscious consumer in mind, knowing that the restorative power of sleep fitness must be the cornerstone of every healthy lifestyle. Each PangeaBed premium copper mattress is crafted using only high quality fabrics, materials and manufacturing processes, which work in harmony to create the ideal environment for healthy and restorative sleep, with sanitary benefits that include anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-microbial, hypoallergenic in combination with heat dispersion.

Copper-infused Talalay latex offers an open-cell structure that makes it four times more breathable than typical polyurethane, memory foam or Dunlop process latex, which helps offer efficient heat dispersion properties inherent of copper, making for a sleep experience that is cool and comfortable all night long. Additionally, every mattress includes a layer of Phase Change Gel-infused memory which, when combined with Talalay latex, delivers support, comfort, and durability for a perfect night of healthy, restorative sleep.

"A typical mattress can be full of dust mites, bacteria, dead skin and fungus, and when mixed with an average of 26 gallons of sweat each of us perspires in bed each year, many of us are literally sleeping on top of a breeding ground for fungus, bacteria and allergens," said Martin Regueiro, co-founder of PangeaBed. "So while many people think their mattress is only harming their back or neck, it is likely also causing your body to fight off allergens all night, which may rob you of healthy, restful sleep. At PangeaBed, we set out to create a mattress that delivers the most supportive, restful and healthful sleep experience of your life using only the highest quality materials, and today we are pleased to announce the availability of the PangeaBed mattress to everyone who is committed to a healthy and active lifestyle."

PangeaBed mattresses are available now at www.pangeabed.com in six standard sizes, with pricing as follows: Twin - $645, Twin XL - $745, Full - $825, Queen - $895, King & Calif. King - $1,045. For a limited time only the Company is offering a $150 discount on all mattress sizes using the Promo Code SAVE150.

PangeaBed is led by a team of industry experts, each with more than 20 years' experience in the furniture and mattress industry. The company stands behind every customer and every mattress, with unparalleled customer service and support, and stands firm in its 100-percent customer satisfaction guarantee. Each mattress is backed by a premium, 10-year limited warranty as well as a 100-night sleep trial with free, hassle-free returns if not satisfied. The PangeaBed team is committed to giving back and dedicated to improving sleep quality for all, which is why every effort is made to donate all mattress returns to local charities like homeless shelters, the Salvation Army, churches and synagogues.

