Panorama Announces Issuance of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - Panorama Petroleum Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PPA)(OTC PINK:AZUEF)(FRANKFURT:TMP1) announces that it will issue 12,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants. Of the 12,850,000 stock options, 9,550,000 will be optioned at $0.12 and 3,300,000 optioned at $0.15. The stock options will expire after one year from the issue date.

The Board of Directors have approved the Company name change to "Stamper Oil & Gas Corp." which is subject to regulatory approval.

About Panorama Petroleum Inc.

Panorama Petroleum Inc. is a resource exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring oil and gas properties. The Company has assembled an experienced management team with a growth strategy to develop portfolio of Oil and Gas projects. The Company's main objective is to add shareholder value through exploration and development of high quality resources through strategic acquisitions, joint ventures while maintaining a lower risk profile through project diversification and efficient financial management. The Company is focusing on late exploration and early development stage projects of high technical merit in favorable geopolitical jurisdictions.

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.panoramapetroleum.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

