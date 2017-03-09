PanTerra Enters Agreement to Distribute Yealink IP Phones

Phones will add feature rich and cost effective phone options to service portfolio

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - PanTerra Networks, the leading provider of unified cloud services for mid-market enterprises, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Yealink, the global leading unified communication (UC) terminal solution provider, for the sale and distribution of their SIP Desk Phones, T2 and T4 Series, and cordless DECT Phones, W52P and W56P, of business class VoIP phones. With this new agreement, the relationship with distribution, sales and bundled options with SentraCloud has expanded our relationship.

Phones and equipment now available through PanTerra include:

T21P E2 - Entry level HD phone with 2 lines, 132 x 64-pixel graphical LCD with backlight, dual-port 10/100M Ethernet, PoE;

T23G - Enterprise HD phone with 3 lines, 132x64-pixel graphical LCD with backlight, dual-port Gigabit Ethernet, PoE;

T40P - Optima HD phone with 3 lines, 2.3" 132x64-pixel graphical LCD with backlight, PoE;

T41S - Enterprise Mid-level phone with 6 lines, 2.7" 192x64-pixel graphical LCD with backlight, PoE;

T42S - Enterprise Mid-level Gigabit phone with 12 lines, 2.7" 192x64-pixel graphical LCD with backlight, PoE;

T46S - Executive Gigabit phone with 16 lines, 4.3" 480 x 272-pixel color display with backlight, PoE;

T48S - Executive Touch-Screen phone with 16 lines, 7" 800 x 480-pixel color touch screen with backlight, PoE;

DECT W52P - Yealink W52P is a SIP Cordless Phone System designed for small business and SoHo;

DECT W56P - The upgraded W56P is for on-the-go workers in various industries such as warehousing, catering and retailing. It boasts a 2.4 inch color screen and excellent battery capacity.

"We are very glad to partner with PanTerra," said Stone Lu, Yealink Vice President. He continues, "The PanTerra and Yealink solutions offer advanced, enhanced joint benefits for customers in the US. The cooperation with PanTerra also help us further expand our presence in the region. We look forward to advancing our product line and distribution further with PanTerra."

"We're excited with adding the Yealink product line to the supported PanTerra portfolio as the devices continue to gain market and mind share with clients and partners," said Arthur Chang, CEO of PanTerra Networks. He continued, "effective immediately the phones will be available through our distribution channels."

About PanTerra Networks

PanTerra Networks is a business-class Unified Cloud Service Provider, seamlessly delivering multi-media communications, collaborations, contact center, file sync & share and business analytics through its WorldSmart solution. WorldSmart is a HIPAA compliant, highly secure, ultra-reliable, futureproof unified cloud service that can be custom configured on a user by user basis and consistently deployed world-wide.

WorldSmart includes CloudUC, its unified communications service that can upgrade or replace an enterprise's existing communications and collaborations infrastructure with a next-generation cloud-based unified communications service and SmartBox - Enterprise File Sync & Share, its secure cloud file storage, sync & share service with built-in unified communications features.

All WorldSmart services can be self-managed or provided through SentraCloud, its fully managed solution delivered by PanTerra, which includes the management of all WorldSmart services, optional last mile MPLS capable connectivity and any associated on-premises networking equipment.

With PanTerra's Unified Cloud Service solution, enterprises gain the highest levels of security, scalability, reliability, availability, quality of service, service level agreement and support while significantly lowering their total cost of operations and IT administration complexities. PanTerra is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

For more information, please visit www.panterranetworks.com or call +1 800.805.0558 or email us at info@panterranetworks.com.

About Yealink

Yealink, the global leading unified communication (UC) terminal solution provider, helps businesses of all sizes make the most of their UC experience and embrace the power of "Easy Collaboration." Yealink One-stop UC Terminal Solutions unify voice, video and data, and satisfy diverse customer needs and usage scenarios. The company's comprehensive product portfolio includes video conferencing systems, conference phones, desk IP phones, wireless DECT phones and accessories. Customers from more than 100 countries enjoy Yealink's reliable UC terminal solutions through its global sales and service network. For more information, please visit: www.yealink.com.