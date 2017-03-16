Panzura CEO Patrick Harr to Speak with IBM at InterConnect 2017

Highlights benefits of combining cloud storage with local flash performance

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Panzura® CEO Patrick Harr will be joining IBM at the upcoming IBM InterConnect conference to discuss enabling organizations to combine the economics of cloud storage with local flash performance at the edge to solve growing unstructured data challenges. Panzura will also be demonstrating its new Freedom product line at the IBM InterConnect Solution Expo.

More than 25,000 executives, IT leaders, developers, designers, architects, and cloud experts get hands-on experience with cloud technologies, IoT, IBM Watson, and other innovations at IBM InterConnect, held March 19-23 at the MGM Grand & Mandalay Bay Las Vegas. Harr will deliver his presentation, "Creating a Distributed File System Using IBM Cloud Object Storage and Panzura," alongside IBM on Monday, March 20th at 2 p.m. in Mandalay Bay's Ballroom L.

Panzura's Freedom product family -- Freedom Archive, Freedom NAS, and Freedom Collaboration -- frees organizations from storing unstructured data on expensive NAS systems by collapsing all data into IBM Cloud Object Storage and caching active data on local Panzura appliances. With Panzura's Freedom line, customers can choose the hybrid cloud storage functionality needed now and easily upgrade with a simple license to access additional functionality later.

As enterprises move to cloud-first strategies, Panzura has seen record growth, adding over 100 new enterprise customers in 2016 with over 26 petabytes of customer data. By replacing traditional NAS and archive systems with Panzura hybrid cloud storage, companies reduce their costs by 70 percent while still keeping local flash performance at every location. Panzura active archive, hybrid cloud NAS, and cross-site collaboration solutions are deployed in more than 33 countries across multiple industries and governments.

About Panzura

Adding multiple petabytes of new enterprise storage under management per month, Panzura is a market leader in enterprise hybrid cloud storage. Panzura's hybrid cloud storage software seamlessly combines the economics, capacity, and business model of cloud storage with the flexibility, performance, and features of enterprise storage. Using Panzura, enterprises shift from an outdated, on-premise storage model into the cloud and unlock the power of data. Organizations like the Department of Justice, Milwaukee Tool, Fluor, American College of Radiology, and Chevron use Panzura for active archive, hybrid cloud NAS, and cross-site collaboration. Please visit www.panzura.com for further information.

