Panzura Closes $32 Million Growth Capital Round

Company's Products Accelerate Transformation of Traditional $32B Storage Market to Cloud First Model

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Panzura®, the leader in hybrid cloud storage, today announced a new $32 million growth capital round led by Matrix Partners and joined by Meritech Capital Partners, Opus Capital, Chevron and Western Digital as well as an undisclosed strategic investor. The new financing will be used to scale Panzura's leadership in leading the massive transformation of the $32B on premise storage market spend to a cloud first storage model. The monies will also be used to expand Panzura's hybrid cloud storage offerings for high performance database and virtual workloads, big data analytics and Internet of Thing (IoT) applications.

Panzura had record growth in 2016, including adding over 100 new enterprise customers and expanding its channel and alliance presence with leading cloud providers AWS, Google, IBM and Microsoft Azure. Panzura added over 26 new petabytes of enterprise storage in 2016 and its hybrid cloud NAS, archive and collaboration storage products were deployed in over 33 countries across multiple industries and governments.

"We invest in large market disruptions and there isn't a larger disruption than the transition to the cloud," said Andy Verhalen, General Partner of Matrix Partners. "We are excited to lead this growth round as the company expands its portfolio and accelerates its market traction in moving customers to a cloud first storage model."

Companies and agencies such as Chevron and DOJ replaced their traditional NAS and archive environments with Panzura to move to hybrid cloud storage and reduce their costs by 70%. In addition, customers such as Milwaukee Tool and Fluor utilize our distributed file system to deliver multi-million dollar projects to market on time. Panzura is further leveraging its strategic hybrid cloud architecture to consolidate additional storage protocols for high value workloads -- database, virtual, analytics and IoT -- and scale storage into the cloud.

"The on premises storage model is outdated, expensive and collapsing under its own weight," said Patrick Harr, CEO of Panzura. "With a cloud first model and Panzura, customers can modernize their storage architectures, significantly reduce their costs and scale on demand without the overhead and capital required before. We are excited about the new round as it enables us to expand our reach to new customers and markets that will benefit from the significant shift from the dying, on premise storage model to hybrid cloud storage."

About Panzura

Adding multiple petabytes of new enterprise storage per month, Panzura is a market leader in enterprise hybrid cloud storage. Panzura's hybrid cloud storage software seamlessly combines the economics, capacity, and business model of cloud storage with the flexibility, performance and features of enterprise storage. Using Panzura, enterprises shift from an outdated, on premise storage model into the cloud and unlock the power of data. Organizations like the Department of Justice, Milwaukee Tool, Fluor and Chevron use Panzura for Hybrid Cloud NAS, active archive, global software distribution, high value asset delivery, and cross-site collaboration. Please visit www.panzura.com for further information.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn