Panzura Expands Enterprise Grade Functionality and Services

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - Panzura®, the leader in hybrid cloud storage, today announced a significant expansion in enterprise grade functionality and services to meet the increasingly large enterprise demand for hybrid cloud storage. These new software, hardware, and support services offerings are available immediately and provide substantial enhancements for Panzura's primary use cases of active archive, hybrid cloud NAS, and cross-site collaboration.

Panzura's latest release of software, version 6.3, provides larger virtual machine cache sizes, enhancements in high availability functionality, enterprise grade reporting, and new cloud storage support and features. To satisfy demand of larger customers, Panzura increased the cache size of its largest virtual machine to 36 terabytes, a 350% increase in size over the previously largest virtual machine controller. To assist with disaster recovery planning and execution, this new release simplifies high availability failback, making it as easy to failback as failover. Storage, network, performance, and user analytics across all controllers are now available through a single pane of glass. Support for IBM Cloud, IBM Cloud Object Storage and Virtustream, as well as the ability to write to multiple cloud storage providers, has also been added.

In addition to larger virtual machine cache sizes, Panzura also introduced a new hybrid cloud controller model that doubles the cache size of Panzura's previously largest hybrid cloud controller. Panzura's newest controller, the 5550, provides a 16 terabyte usable cache size equating to over three petabytes of total storage footprint addressable by a single controller. All Panzura 5000 series hybrid cloud controllers received a performance boost resulting in a 40% increase in throughput.

To provide the extra level of support services needed by larger enterprise customers, Panzura is now providing a new Technical Account Manager program. Panzura Technical Account Managers can be dedicated or shared, and provide personalized planning and operational support of the Panzura hybrid cloud storage environment. The Technical Account Manager acts as a liaison with internal Panzura groups and resources to assist in providing the highest level of proactive support services. The Technical Account Manager reviews and oversees all of Panzura support activity and regularly monitors customers' controllers, using Panzura's Support Assistance.

"With the increasing adoption of a cloud-first model, Panzura added a significant number of large enterprise customers in 2016. The common requirement across all these customers is that everything must be enterprise grade," said Patrick Harr, CEO of Panzura. "Our latest version of software is the most rock solid release ever delivered by Panzura and furthers our market-leading enterprise scale, performance, throughput and availability. This, combined with our new platforms and premium support services, makes it an easy transition to a hybrid cloud storage model."

Adding multiple petabytes of new enterprise storage under management per month, Panzura is a market leader in enterprise hybrid cloud storage. Panzura's hybrid cloud storage software seamlessly combines the economics, capacity, and business model of cloud storage with the flexibility, performance and features of enterprise storage. Using Panzura, enterprises shift from an outdated, on premise storage model into the cloud and unlock the power of data. Organizations like the Department of Justice, Milwaukee Tool, Fluor and Chevron use Panzura for active archive, hybrid cloud NAS, and cross-site collaboration.

