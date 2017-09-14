PAO Group, Inc. Announces New Location Openings, Expansion initiative in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arkansas

SANDUSKY, OH--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - PAO Group, Inc. ( OTC : PAOG) CEO Robert Weber and other PAO execs have marked themselves 'safe' in the state of Florida: "We want to take a moment to offer our thoughts and prayers to those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma these past weeks. Though many have suffered worse, we must note that it has affected our locations in Florida with water damage, road closings and power outages, but with minimal damage and delay. For this we are grateful and humbly offer our condolences and support to those who have lost far more."

He continues, "Despite the conditions here, we are confident that our Jacksonville, Florida location will be open and taking appointments in November and we have finalized permits in St. Augustine for our corporate location there, with an opening soon to follow. We are very pleased with progress on all fronts and are well positioned for further expansion."

"Construction on the Company's Toledo and Dayton, Ohio corporate locations is complete and we are currently outfitting and staffing those locations. We will be accepting appointments in both locations in the first part of October."

Director of Operations, Arthur Hall and VP of Operations, Chris Will have scouted the state of Michigan and look to create near-term opportunity for PAO group with multiple locations there. As well, the company is working with an attorney that represents a Physicians Group in the state of Pennsylvania with plans to replicate the corporate location models set forth in Ohio and Florida. "We are also in discussions with a physician in Arkansas to establish a corporate location there," adds Weber.

Visit our website at: www.PAO.Group

Contact us: info@pao.group or 1-888-PAO-Group

"Like" and "Share" PAO Group on Facebook /paogroupinc

and follow us on Twitter @paogroup

Alternative Medicine Centers of America provides health education, lifestyle coaching, and naturopathic medicine essential to an individual's successful achievement of personal wellness. Our success comes from providing patients with safe and confidential access to quality alternative healthcare, while providing them with the most professional support systems available. Alternative Medicine Centers of America provides the community and patient with the most current, innovative and dynamic wellness information and services possible. Alternative Medicine Centers of America brings to light personal wellness potential for patients and facilitates their journey to harmonious fitness.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.