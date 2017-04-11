PAO Group, Inc. Anti-Opiate Crusade Charges on with Opening of Flagship Location in State of Ohio

SANDUSKY, OH--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - New Wave Holdings, Inc's. ( OTC : NWAV) PAO Group, Inc., a physicians practice management firm, announces the opening of Alternative Medicine Centers of America Sandusky, its first corporate clinic in Sandusky, OH.

In line with the Company's national initiative, Ohio's flagship clinic focuses on opiod alternatives including the proper use of cannabis for terminal patients as well as patients who suffer from chronic pain.

"As more and more physicians and patients look for opiod alternatives in treatments the demand for alternative therapies continues to grow. Findings of many recent medical studies show the dangerous side effects of opiod medications further increasing the demand for this growing market of alternative pain therapies. New Wave's PAO group is expertly positioned to meet the demands of this emerging market," states Robert Weber, CEO.

He continues, "We are extremely pleased to announce that we have opened the clinic in Sandusky, Ohio and the appointment calendar is already filling up nicely. We will soon be opening our Cleveland, OH location and expect significant demand there."

"The number of overdose deaths is alarming. Nearly 2,000 people died from opioid overdoses in Ohio in 2014, and a growing body of research indicates that the proper use of Cannabis can be a safer, less addictive alternative to those drugs."

A recent University of Michigan study found patients using medical marijuana to control chronic pain reported a 64% reduction in their use of opioids. In states where medical cannabis has been legalized, opioid overdose deaths have decreased by 25%, according to research out of Johns Hopkins School of Public Health.

The corporate team in Florida is arranging build-out of the Company's first corporate location in Saint Augustine, FL aiming for an opening June 2017. The second Quarter will focus on the opening of new corporate and affiliate locations and overall growth of the company.

The current locations are open and taking appointments:

Alternative Medicine Centers of America Sandusky (corporate location)

1180 Cleveland Rd

Sandusky OH 44870

Alternative Medicine Centers of America Orange Park (affiliate location)

1996 Kingsley Avenue

Orange Park, FL 32073

Alternative Medicine Centers of America Jacksonville Beach (affiliate location)

905 Beach Blvd.

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Alternative Medicine Centers of America Ft. Lauderdale (affiliate location)

5400 South University Drive

Suite 207

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33328

Upcoming openings include Cleveland, OH and St. Augustine, FL with immediate openings for patients.

Alternative Medical Centers of America's convenient Patient Portal (http://www.altmedcenters.com) can be used to schedule appointments and fill out necessary forms via web and mobile devices.

Alternative Medicine Centers of America provides health education, lifestyle coaching, and naturopathic medicine essential to an individual's successful achievement of personal wellness. Our success comes from providing patients with safe and confidential access to quality alternative healthcare, while providing them with the most professional support systems available. Alternative Medicine Centers of America provides the community and patient with the most current, innovative and dynamic wellness information and services possible. Alternative Medicine Centers of America brings to light personal wellness potential for patients and facilitates their journey to harmonious fitness.

