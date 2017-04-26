Papyrus Partners With Judith Leiber Couture as Part of Fashion Designer Collaboration Series

Renowned luxury lifestyle brand brings dazzling style to an exclusive greeting card line

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Papyrus, the social expressions company known for its premium, handcrafted paper goods, announced its partnership today with luxury lifestyle and accessories brand, Judith Leiber Couture. Available now, the Judith Leiber Couture card collection replicates 16 of her most iconic, signature, crystal evening bags. Leiber joins The Papyrus Designer Collaboration Series, which debuted in 2016 with renowned fashion designers Zang Toi and Lela Rose, marking the first of its kind for the greeting card industry.

"Each handcrafted card boasts up to 1600 shimmering gems, reflecting the detailed craftsmanship Papyrus cards are known for," said Diana Ruhl, Executive Vice President of Brand and Creative at Papyrus. "In partnering with Judith Leiber Couture, we knew we could create beautiful works of art that reflect the meticulous detail that is evident in every piece of her line."

Created with the most discerning and fashionable customer in mind, the Papyrus collection with Judith Leiber Couture includes greeting cards to elevate any special occasion, including birthdays and weddings. A photo of the dazzling Judith Leiber bag that inspired each design can be found on the back of each card.

"Papyrus products have always matched the level of intricacy Judith Leiber Couture is known for," said Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Co-Owner and Creative Director for Judith Leiber. "We know our fans will be thrilled to share their love for the Judith Leiber collection with those most special to them around the world."

The card line ranges from $9.95-$18.95 and is now available online at papyrusonline.com. The collection will launch in select retailers this May with nationwide availability coming in October.

For more information on the Papyrus fashion designer collaborations and a list of key retailers and store locations, please visit https://www.papyrusonline.com/collection/judith-leiber or papyrusonline.com and join the social conversation with Papyrus on Instagram @papyrus with #PAPYRUSxJudithLeiber.

ABOUT PAPYRUS-RECYCLED GREETINGS, INC.

PAPYRUS-Recycled Greetings, Inc. is a social expressions company based in Chicago, IL. The company combines the artistic and innovative craftsmanship of Papyrus with the unexpected, original designs of the Recycled Paper Greetings independent artist family, creating the perfect greeting cards and gift-giving products for all of life's ordinary and extraordinary moments. Consumers can find PAPYRUS-Recycled Greetings products in retailers across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.prgreetings.com.

ABOUT JUDITH LEIBER

The first true American luxury brand, Judith Leiber is a name synonymous with elegance, style, and sophistication. For more than fifty years, Judith Leiber's incomparable evening bags and crystal minaudières have been recognized worldwide for their meticulous attention to detail and flawless handcraftsmanship. Announced in early 2017, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger joined the brand as co-owner, collaborator, global brand ambassador and creative director. For more information, visit www.JudithLeiber.com. Follow @JudithLeiberNY on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/25/11G136967/Images/Papyrus-Judith-Leiber-Wedding-Greeting-Card_(2)-f01da474c1199006a52ff2472d48a7b7.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/25/11G136967/Images/cupcake-54a48ec916479097919bccf974e0b928.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/25/11G136967/Images/gem_greeting-9973a010d328bbefb455679e37e18412.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/25/11G136967/Images/3_cupcakes-d108c7816b9086f4abaeae1d7545bf68.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/25/11G136967/Images/fish-e9b36ec0877eb9209b642fe0394b2840.jpg