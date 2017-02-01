Paragon Software Systems Announces a Record Year in 2016

Strong Growth in Route Optimization and Home Delivery Planning

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Paragon Software Systems, Inc., a leader in vehicle routing and scheduling optimization solutions, announces the company had a record year in 2016 with strong levels of growth in all areas of its business. The past 12 months has seen the company invest heavily in product development and global expansion to meet rising demand for route optimization and home delivery planning solutions, in the US and internationally. As a result, Paragon experienced a 70 percent increase in new customers and achieved annual renewals of more than 95 percent.

"While market challenges persist, we have seen that forward-looking businesses remain willing to invest in technology solutions that deliver clear service improvements and provide competitive advantage," says William Salter, CEO and President of Paragon Software Systems. "Over the past year, we have worked closely with new and existing customers, such as McLane, Toyota Materials Handling and Martin Brower, including a diverse range of transport operators, retailers and manufacturers, to help them make the most of our proven routing and scheduling software."

In addition to substantial growth in the US, Paragon continued to expand its international footprint during 2016 with its software now in use in 60 countries ranging from Puerto Rico to South Korea and the Philippines. The company also set up a Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise (WFOE) in Shanghai, China, which is already generating opportunities with both local transport business and international organizations operating within the country.

2016 saw the launch of the latest version of Paragon's routing and scheduling software, incorporating a host of significant enhancements across both the Planning and Paragon Live modules. It features the ground-breaking planning tool Route Control, which helps mitigate the impact of time-sensitive route restrictions. In addition, the range of vehicle tracking tools that Paragon integrates with was also increased, taking the number of interfaced systems to thirty-five, and Paragon updated its interface with PC*MILER.

Meanwhile, comprehensive product development to shape the Paragon HDX home delivery software into a more simplified, modular order fulfillment system occurred including the upgrade of workflow modules to incorporate returns management, customer self-service and notification, and parcel tracking.

"We have continued to work hard across the business over the past 12 months, continually responding to the latest market needs and helping overcome the challenging conditions that our customers find themselves in. This has enabled us to experience a successful 2016 and start the new year on a strong footing with a number of substantial business wins," adds Salter.

About Paragon Software Systems

Paragon Software Systems, Inc., based in Dallas, Texas, is a leading provider of truck routing and scheduling software solutions. Paragon's advanced planning systems have been proven to cut transportation costs and improve efficiency across a wide range of distribution operation types and industry sectors. Paragon's North American truck routing software clients include George's Inc., AgReliant Genetics, Linde, McLane, National Food Corporation, and many others. The software is used for the daily route optimization of transportation schedules; rationalizing fixed routes; managing transportation resources; strategic logistics planning; and managing home delivery orders with dynamic routing. Paragon Software Systems, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Software Systems plc, the UK's number one provider of transportation routing and scheduling software. Paragon has over 3,400 systems installed at more than 1,100 client sites in 60 countries worldwide. For more information, visit paragontruckrouting.com.