Paragon Software Systems Boosts Transport Planning for Moores Furniture Group

Kitchen and bathroom manufacturer uses Paragon Routing and Scheduling Software to Increase Delivery Capacity and Improve Service Levels

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Paragon Software Systems, Inc., a leader in vehicle routing and scheduling optimization solutions, announces that Moores Furniture Group, a leading manufacturer of kitchens and bathrooms in the UK and a Masco Corporation company, is using Paragon's routing and scheduling software to increase delivery capacity, better control driver hours and streamline transport planning. The software solution is helping to optimize the performance of its furniture delivery fleet in line with the growth strategy of the business and to meet the changing supply chain needs of its diverse customer base.

"Paragon has enabled Moores Furniture Group to efficiently plan an ever more complex transport operation, balancing the availability of the products they manufacture with the increasing demands of their customers," said William Salter, CEO and President of Paragon Software Systems. "By continuously refining and improving the functionality of our technology, we can support our clients as their transport operations evolve to meet client expectations and maintain competitive advantage."

"The quality of our craftsmanship and our service is very important to us," said Steve Robinson, Distribution Manager at Moores Furniture Group. "The introduction of improvements such as fixed-day deliveries and 48-hour product replacement ensures we are continuously improving our service, but it also means that our transport operation is increasingly complex. We would not have been able to enhance our offering without Paragon's routing and scheduling software. It enables us to create highly accurate transport plans, more quickly and efficiently, helping to improve service levels, while reducing mileage and expanding our transport capacity."

Moores operates its commercial vehicles from its central manufacturing in Wetherby, West Yorkshire, along with three regional depots in Motherwell, Gloucester and Luton. The transport planning team uses Paragon Multi Depot to manage the delivery of kitchen and bathroom products to as many as 400 customer locations nationwide. This includes construction sites for many of the UK's largest house builders, as well as independent retailers, builders' merchants and large DIY stores.

The Paragon routing and scheduling software has been interfaced with Moores' back-office system to replace paper-based, manual planning. A two-person team creates weekly schedules for the transport operation, which are also used to communicate made-to-order manufacturing requirements to the factory. The planning incorporates additional orders from the company's 48-hour replacement service that housebuilders are increasingly using to avoid delays and make the most of onsite installers.

Drivers are provided with transport manifests, listing all drops for both one-and two-day delivery schedules, including the company's pup trailer operation for long distance requirements. Partners, responsible for coordinating off-loading teams at customer sites, also receive weekly and daily updates with a breakdown of loads, expected arrival times and driver contact details.

Paragon has helped Moores speed up the planning process, creating schedules that are both accurate and achievable in terms of journey and arrival times. This has enabled the company to reduce its office-based resource from a team of four transport planners to just two. Meanwhile, the system is being used by the customer service teams to enhance communications, including providing the ability to send out SMS alerts to retail customers about their forthcoming deliveries.

About Paragon Software Systems

Paragon Software Systems, Inc., based in Dallas, Texas, is a leading provider of truck routing and scheduling software solutions. Paragon's advanced planning systems have been proven to cut transportation costs and improve efficiency across a wide range of distribution operation types and industry sectors. Paragon's North American truck routing software clients include George's Inc., AgReliant Genetics, Linde, McLane, National Food Corporation, and many others. The software is used for the daily route optimization of transportation schedules; rationalizing fixed routes; managing transportation resources; strategic logistics planning; and managing home delivery orders with dynamic routing. Paragon Software Systems, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Software Systems plc, the UK's number one provider of transportation routing and scheduling software. Paragon has over 3,400 systems installed at more than 1,100 client sites in 60 countries worldwide. For more information, visit paragontruckrouting.com.