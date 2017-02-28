Paragon Software Systems CEO and President Named 2017 Pro to Know

Visionary Leadership Cultivates Company Expansion & Software Enhancements

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Paragon Software Systems, Inc., a leader in vehicle routing and scheduling optimization solutions, announces that CEO and President, William Salter, was named a 2017 Provider Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. The Pros to Know Awards recognize both supply chain executives and providers that have helped supply chain clients prepare their companies for the significant challenges faced by the industry. Salter was chosen for helping his clients lower mileage, better utilize driver and vehicle assets, reduce carbon emissions and lower annual transportation costs by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know recipients. The Pros to Know is a listing of exceptional corporate executives at manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises who are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges in the year ahead," says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "We commend recipients for their achievements. Their accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. Their efforts in developing the tools, processes and a knowledge base for supply chain transformation, as well as in promoting new approaches to supply chain enablement, earned these individuals a rightful place in this year's Pros to Know listing."

"This prestigious award should go to all of the Paragon team who have helped position our company as a market leader and supplier of choice for many blue chip companies," said William Salter, CEO and President of Paragon Software Systems. "With transport operations across the world confronted with growing customer demands for tighter delivery windows and continuous pressure to drive down costs, the Paragon team has worked hard to build solutions that meet these challenges. Paragon's routing and scheduling software and complementary modules reduce planning time, cut fuel costs and increase the accuracy of predicted arrival times resulting in a better customer experience."

This past year proved to be an outstanding growth opportunity for Paragon. The company experienced a 70 percent increase in new customers and achieved annual renewals of more than 95 percent. Notable achievements in 2016 include the opening of an office in China; an updated version of Paragon's core routing and scheduling software; and complete modularization of Paragon HDX, an order fulfillment system that ensures only feasible, cost effective delivery options are offered to consumers, which greatly improves the customer service experience by managing and tracking orders from the dock to the consumer's door.

This year's list of Pros to Know includes individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges -- and Practitioner Pros, who do the same within their own companies. Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 300 entries for the 2017 Pros to Know Awards. Check out Supply & Demand Chain Executive's website at http://www.sdcexec.com/ for the full list of all the 2017 Pros to Know and Practitioner Pros winners.

About Paragon Software Systems

Paragon Software Systems, Inc., based in Dallas, Texas, is a leading provider of truck routing and scheduling software solutions. Paragon's advanced planning systems have been proven to cut transportation costs and improve efficiency across a wide range of distribution operation types and industry sectors. Paragon's North American truck routing software clients include George's Inc., AgReliant Genetics, Linde, McLane, National Food Corporation, and many others. The software is used for the daily route optimization of transportation schedules; rationalizing fixed routes; managing transportation resources; strategic logistics planning; and managing home delivery orders with dynamic routing. Paragon Software Systems, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Software Systems plc, the UK's number one provider of transportation routing and scheduling software. Paragon has over 3,400 systems installed at more than 1,100 client sites in 60 countries worldwide. For more information, visit paragontruckrouting.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.