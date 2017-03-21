Paragon Software Systems Ensures Drivers Follow Optimized Transport Plans with Paragon Waypoint Mapping

Microlise Becomes First Paragon Partner to Support Waypoint Mapping Module

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Paragon Software Systems, Inc., a leader in vehicle routing and scheduling optimization solutions, announces that the company is helping road transport and logistics operations to ensure drivers follow approved routes with the launch of Waypoint Mapping. This latest innovation will enable fleet operations to benefit from higher levels of efficiency, customer service and safety by ensuring that actual journeys keep to the expected plan. Microlise has become the first Paragon telematics partner to take advantage of the advanced feature, which feeds optimized instructions straight into the driver's cab via a Sat Nav device.

"Transport planners can spend lots of time creating the most optimized plan, but if the planned route is not executed when vehicles leave the depot, then it becomes harder for transport operations to realize benefits, such as reduced mileage and costs," explains William Salter, CEO and President of Paragon Software Systems. "Our Waypoint Mapping feeds the Paragon route plan direct to the driver, via an integration to Microlise telematics solutions, providing turn-by-turn guidance through their Sat Nav device to achieve the most efficient and timely journey, while factoring in any road or truck restrictions."

Providing drivers with guidance in the cab will help ensure that optimized routes are more closely followed, with the transport office able to review any diversions during the driver debrief back in the depot. This ultimately reduces the number of discrepancies between planned and actual routes, so companies can refine schedules and ensure that real costs mirror the optimized plan.

When used alongside Paragon's Route Control, Waypoint Mapping will enable transport operations to better comply with time-sensitive road restrictions such as Limited Truck Zones in New York or congestion caused by sporting or cultural events. The adoption of Paragon's Truck Attribute Data will also help avoid routes where the vehicle may exceed the weight or size limits, including narrow roads and low bridges.

Matt Hague, Executive Director - Product Strategy at Microlise said, "Route and schedule adherence has been shown to demonstrate significant improvements, resulting in growing demand from customers wanting to use Paragon's Waypoint Mapping with Microlise. Through the integration of our transport management solutions with the routing and scheduling software, we are already intelligently analyzing actual against expected activity and this latest innovation helps drive further performance benefits for our customers."

Paragon Waypoint Mapping is one of the Paragon Live modules which are designed to further enhance the efficiencies gained from routing and scheduling software by integrating with real-time vehicle tracking. This enhanced functionality is helping companies to improve the efficiency and accuracy of their planning operation, while reducing mileage and keeping customers better informed.

About Paragon Software Systems

Paragon Software Systems, Inc., based in Dallas, Texas, is a leading provider of truck routing and scheduling software solutions. Paragon's advanced planning systems have been proven to cut transportation costs and improve efficiency across a wide range of distribution operation types and industry sectors. Paragon's North American truck routing software clients include George's Inc., AgReliant Genetics, Linde, McLane, National Food Corporation, and many others. The software is used for the daily route optimization of transportation schedules; rationalizing fixed routes; managing transportation resources; strategic logistics planning; and managing home delivery orders with dynamic routing. Paragon Software Systems, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Software Systems plc, the UK's number one provider of transportation routing and scheduling software. Paragon has over 3,400 systems installed at more than 1,100 client sites in 60 countries worldwide. For more information, visit paragontruckrouting.com.