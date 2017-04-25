Paragon Software Systems Multi-Drop Routing Software Delivers Unrivaled Customer Service for Matthew Clark

Nationwide Drinks Distributor Enhances Customer Experience While Minimizing Impact on Environment

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Paragon Software Systems, Inc., a leader in vehicle routing and scheduling optimization solutions, announces that Matthew Clark, a leading nationwide drinks distributor, has teamed up with Paragon to enhance its customer experience while minimizing the impact of deliveries on the environment. The company has adopted Paragon's routing and scheduling software to manage its fleet of 225 commercial vehicles based across nine regional depots. This will ensure Matthew Clark provides a consistent and efficient delivery of drink products, which is an essential part of the unrivaled service commitment its on-trade customers, such as bars and restaurants, have come to depend upon.

"For us, a delivery service that is accurate and arrives on time is absolutely critical to gaining competitive advantage. Our customers now need more varied and frequent orders to deal with the ever-changing tastes of the UK consumer, especially when sales space is at a premium," said Jacqui Allan, Head of Transport Planning at Matthew Clark. "Matthew Clark opted for Paragon Multi Depot to meet our requirements for a sophisticated multi-drop route planning tool that will calculate accurate and efficient delivery routes to meet the just-in-time requirements of the on-trade marketplace. The implementation is going very smoothly and we look forward to realizing the full benefits of Paragon's software when the full roll-out has been completed."

"For companies such as Matthew Clark, a consistently excellent customer experience is core to their brand values and to differentiating themselves in their marketplace," said William Salter, CEO and President of Paragon Software Systems. "The accuracy and flexibility of our software means it can meet their immediate requirements while possessing the functionality to manage the ever-changing needs of this very fast-moving industry."

Matthew Clark undertook a review of the marketplace to identify multi-drop route planning software that would replace an existing system that was in use in seven of its nine depots. The Paragon solution was chosen for its greater planning accuracy, along with the availability of complementary modules that will enable the company to further enhance its delivery operation, future-proofing the transport operation for continued growth.

The Paragon routing and scheduling software is already operational at depots in Birmingham, Southampton and Wetherby, with the roll-out to the remaining sites taking place over the coming months. Moving forward, deliveries will be scheduled by a central planning team based in Wetherby, enabling the company to flex the boundaries of depots where necessary to achieve a reduction in mileage and CO2 emissions.

Customer order data is automatically transferred from Matthew Clark's order management system to Paragon's multi-drop routing software, so deliveries can be quickly and efficiently planned on a next-day basis. The schedules must factor in a wide range of delivery variables based on the company's diverse product range -- including wine, champagne, spirits, beer and soft drinks -- and the different types of customer premises. Typically, each two-man delivery team handles 15 to 20 drops a day, with the company delivering to 16,000 on-trade locations such as pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels.

About Paragon Software Systems

Paragon Software Systems, Inc., based in Dallas, Texas, is a leading provider of truck routing and scheduling software solutions. Paragon's advanced planning systems have been proven to cut transportation costs and improve efficiency across a wide range of distribution operation types and industry sectors. Paragon's North American truck routing software clients include George's Inc., AgReliant Genetics, Linde, McLane, National Food Corporation, and many others. The software is used for the daily route optimization of transportation schedules; rationalizing fixed routes; managing transportation resources; strategic logistics planning; and managing home delivery orders with dynamic routing. Paragon Software Systems, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Software Systems plc, the UK's number one provider of transportation routing and scheduling software. Paragon has over 3,400 systems installed at more than 1,100 client sites in 60 countries worldwide. For more information, visit paragontruckrouting.com.