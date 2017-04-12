Paragon Software Systems Named Top Logistics IT Provider for 5th Consecutive Year

Paragon Routing and Scheduling Software Chosen for Proven Ability to Transform Transportation Operations

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Paragon Software Systems, Inc., a leader in vehicle routing and scheduling optimization solutions, announces that the company has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year by Inbound Logistics magazine as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider. Winners of this prestigious award are recognized for their proven ability to optimize logistics, provide supply chain excellence and transform organizations. Paragon Software Systems was chosen for its continued commitment to delivering route optimization solutions that reduce mileage, lower transportation operating costs and optimize utilization of commercial fleets.

"We are honored to receive this award which recognizes Paragon Software Systems as a leading IT provider to the US logistics industry," said William Salter, CEO and President, Paragon Software Systems. "Today's transport operators are under continuous pressure to reduce delivery miles while improving customer service. Our vehicle routing and scheduling software enables customers to create reliable and accurate transportation plans that factor in available vehicles and drivers, congestion, regulations and much, much more. This award goes to all Paragon employees for their dedicated service to our customers across the globe."

"Today's business leaders are struggling to balance the need for advance planning against the demands for supply chain agility, reducing inventory touches, and handling the complexity of omnichannel distribution regimes," said Felecia Stratton, editor, Inbound Logistics. "Paragon Software Systems continues to provide route optimization solutions to help meet those challenges, and that's why Inbound Logistics editors have recognized Paragon as one of 2017's Top 100 Logistics IT Providers."

Each year, Inbound Logistics develops a list of the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers. IL editors research capabilities based on submitted questionnaires and other sources, then select 100 technology providers offering solutions designed to meet logistics managers' supply chain challenges. Inbound Logistics' editors place value on choosing providers whose solutions are central to solving transportation, logistics, and supply chain challenges, and whose customer successes are well-documented. This year's Top 100 Logistics IT Providers include those serving Fortune 1000 companies, as well as small and medium-sized businesses.

Paragon's advanced route planning and scheduling solutions help organisations cut mileage, reducing fuel and other transportation costs. Using data including delivery quantities, time windows, truck sizes and driver shifts, the routing and scheduling optimization software calculates the most effective delivery and collection sequences to fulfill a day's deliveries, working out accurate journey times and maximizing the utilization of both trucks and drivers.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the pioneering publication of demand-driven logistics practices, also known as supply chain management. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

About Paragon Software Systems

Paragon Software Systems, Inc., based in Dallas, Texas, is a leading provider of truck routing and scheduling software solutions. Paragon's advanced planning systems have been proven to cut transportation costs and improve efficiency across a wide range of distribution operation types and industry sectors. Paragon's North American truck routing software clients include George's Inc., AgReliant Genetics, Linde, McLane, National Food Corporation, and many others. The software is used for the daily route optimization of transportation schedules; rationalizing fixed routes; managing transportation resources; strategic logistics planning; and managing home delivery orders with dynamic routing. Paragon Software Systems, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Software Systems plc, the UK's number one provider of transportation routing and scheduling software. Paragon has over 3,400 systems installed at more than 1,100 client sites in 60 countries worldwide. For more information, visit paragontruckrouting.com.