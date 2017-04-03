Paramount Gold Nevada's Drilling Continues to Confirm Continuity of Grassy Mountain Mineralization

Drill Hole GM16-05 intersects 119 ft. (36 meters) grading 4.53 g/T gold and 12.9 g/T silver within a larger mineralized zone

WINNEMUCCA, NEVADA--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE MKT:PZG) ("Paramount") announced today that drilling at its 100%-owned Grassy Mountain Gold Project in Oregon continues to confirm the project's resource model. The current 29-hole drill program is part of an ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") scheduled for completion at the end of this year.

Paramount's plan is to construct an underground gold mine to exploit the high-grade core at Grassy Mountain. The PFS is required in order to convert resources to proven and probable reserves and to complete the mine permitting process.

Infill hole G16-05 was located toward the southwest edge of the Grassy Mountain Deposit to better define the limits of the higher grade underground mineralization which will be targeted in the PFS mine plan and narrow a 170 ft. gap in previous drilling. To see a detailed drill hole location map, click here. As expected, this hole confirmed a substantial zone of high-grade mineralization (119 ft. of 4.53 g/T gold and 12.9 g/T silver) within a larger envelope of lower grade material reaching almost to surface. Gold mineralization commenced at a depth of 35 ft. and continued through to the end of the hole at 618 ft. Due to technical difficulties, the drill hole could not be continued beyond that depth although the last two samples graded 5.97 and 2.28 g/T gold respectively. The overall mineralized zone spanned 583 ft. (178m) grading 1.62 g/T Au and 5.8 g/T Ag (see table below).

The intercepts for drill hole G16-05 are as follows:

Hole ID

Length (ft.) Hole Type From

(ft.) To

(ft.) Width

(ft.) Width

(m) Au

(g/T) Ag

(g/T) GM16-5 618 Core & RC 35 618 583 178 1.62 5.8 Including 185 618 433 132 2.08 7.6 Including 440 618 178 54 3.62 11.6 Including 499 618 119 36 4.53 12.9

These holes were oriented to intersect the mineralized zone at true thickness. RC = Reverse Circulation sampling; core = core samples Average grades are calculated using uncapped lab assays.

As reported in November 2016, the Paramount drill program is using one reverse circulation rig and two core rigs to:

Better define the high-grade core for underground mining and potentially expand its size and grade;

Acquire material for PFS-level metallurgical testing to design the recovery process including studies to better define the crushing equipment and milling circuits necessary to optimize gold recoveries;

Obtain geotechnical data on rock quality for underground mine design and mining methodology.

Following a short delay in the drill program due to winter weather conditions, Paramount resumed the drill program in late February and all three rigs are currently drilling. For resource confirmation and metallurgical drilling, the reverse circulation rig is being used to drill the upper portion of the holes while the two core rigs are being used to complete the lower portions of the holes in the targeted high-grade core. For geotechnical data, core rigs are being used for the entire hole employing a triple tube technique to preserve the in situ characteristics of the rock. Paramount believes that triple tube drilling and logging at the drill site should provide a more accurate assessment of rock competence encountered in actual underground mining compared to the previous methodology of manipulating and transporting drill core prior to logging, which can generate additional fracturing.

Paramount CEO Glen van Treek commented: "We are pleased to see that drill results continue to confirm our expectations of the deposit. We are narrowing the gaps in past drilling and improving the confidence in the resource as required for moving to reserves."

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Exploration activities at Grassy Mountain are being conducted by Calico Resources USA Corp. personnel under the supervision of Michael McGinnis, Project Manager and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who has reviewed and approved this release. An ongoing quality control/quality assurance protocol is being employed for the program including blank, duplicate and reference standards in every batch of assays.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Paramount Gold Nevada is a U.S. based precious metals exploration company. Paramount has a high ratio of ounces of gold in mineral inventory to shares outstanding, providing its shareholders with exceptional leverage to the gold price. For our mineral inventory, click here.

Paramount holds a 100% working interest in the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 9,300 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") has been prepared and key permitting milestones accomplished. For the PEA, click here. Additionally, Paramount owns a 100% interest in the Sleeper Gold Project located in Northern Nevada. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares).

Paramount's strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering into joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

