Parex Announces Drilling Success on Aguas Blancas and Cabrestero Blocks and Continued Production Growth on LLA-34

Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT), a company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and focused on Colombian oil exploration and production, provides an operational update.

Production: Q4 2016 production was approximately 31,000 boe/d (99% crude oil) compared to 29,754 boed/d in the prior quarter. Full year 2016 production was approximately 29,700 boe/d, representing 8% year-over-year production growth. For Q1 2017, we expect production to average 32,000 boe/d.

Aguas Blancas (working interest ("WI") 50%): Parex has completed the drilling of the first 4 wells of an initial 15 well drilling program at Aguas Blancas. Two development wells (AB-26 and AB-32) and two appraisal wells (AB-9 and AB-14) have been drilled, logged and have indications of oil in the Mugrosa B and Mugrosa C formations. The AB-9 and AB-14 appraisal wells have been drilled in areas not included in the GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. ("GLJ 2015 Report") December 31, 2015 2P reserves assessment. Further, the GLJ 2015 Report only assessed the Mugrosa C Formation.

The AB-9 well was completed and tested in two stages in the Mugrosa C Formation. The first completion and test was from 400 feet of perforations over the entire Mugrosa C interval. The well was tested over a 29 hour period and delivered average oil production of 130 bopd (40-50 API) with associated gas production of 2.3 MMCFD and final water-cut of 5%. Bottom hole pressure recorders indicated an average reservoir pressure of 3,400 psi and a drawdown of 50% during the flow test. The second test isolated the upper 200 feet of perforations. The upper sands were swab tested at a rate of approximately 40-50 BOPD with a final water-cut of 1.5% and a gas rate of 0.3-0.5 MMCFD. Bottom hole pressure recorders indicated drawdown of approximately 85% during this swab test with 35 API oil recovered during the test. The well is now being equipped with artificial lift for further production testing. The light oil and gas produced from the first test appear to be producing from a high quality basal sand that has not been previously encountered in the field and provides a potential new productive zone on the block.

The AB-26, 14 and 32 wells will be tested in Q1 2017. Parex plans to operate a continuous 10 well drilling program through Q1 and Q2 2017 at Aguas Blancas, and upon receiving the environmental permits for new drilling pads, Parex plans to drill an additional 5-8 other wells prior to year-end 2017.

Dave Taylor, President stated, "We originally didn't anticipate that we would be able to operate in the Aguas Blancas Block until 2017. Drilling 4 wells in Q4 2016 was a significant milestone for Parex as it represented our first operations in the Middle Magdalena Basin. Following the drilling and logging of our first 4 wells, we are encouraged by the thick reservoir intervals that appear to be oil bearing. We look forward to the results of our comprehensive 2017 drilling and testing program."

Cabrestero (WI 100%): The Bacano-2 exploration well has been drilled to a total depth of 13,680 feet to test the Guadalupe Formation, which is productive to the north on block LLA-34. The well is located 3.8 kilometers southwest of the Jacana oil field on LLA-34 and 2 kilometers west of the Akira oil field on the Cabrestero block.

Logs from the Bacano-2 well indicate three potential oil bearing sands and to ensure conclusive test results, Parex began completing and testing the zones independently. A completion was conducted using the drilling rig on the uppermost zone only. The well was tested using an ESP from December 23, 2016 to December 29, 2016. A total of 2,595 barrels of 17 API crude oil was recovered from the test with a final oil rate of approximately 520 bopd and a watercut of 0.4%, with a drawdown of approximately 50%.

We expect Bacano-2 to be placed on production in the next few weeks and we are in the process of building a new drilling pad to enable the drilling of additional appraisal wells commencing in March 2017.

Llanos 34 (WI 55%): The Jacana-6 well was drilled to test the western edge of the Jacana field. In November 2016 the Jacana-6 was perforated in all three of the Guadalupe sands and tested with the use of an ESP. Over the period of November 19th to December 2nd the well was tested at rates up to 1,900 barrels of fluid per day ("bfpd") with an average rate of 1,291 bfpd. The water cut increased throughout the test from an initial 9% watercut to 49% at the time of shut in. A total of 11,979 barrels of 16 API oil and 5,741 barrels of formation water was produced during the test. Pressure sensors on the ESP pump indicated no depletion during the test and relatively steady bottom hole producing pressure.

In December 2016, the Jacana-6 well was subsequently recompleted to test the upper two Guadalupe sands in isolation. From December 25 to January 8, 2017, a total of 7,756 barrels of oil and 593 barrels of water has been recovered from the test for an average watercut of 7%. Production on January 8, 2017 was 625 bopd at a watercut of 9% with bottom hole producing pressure of approximately 2,300 psi for a drawdown of approximately 45%.

Additional testing from Jacana-6 and further delineation drilling will be required to evaluate the full extent of the Jacana Field and the source of the water production. Anomalous water production at Jacana-2 has been shown to originate from an extraneous source, not related to the downdip oil-water-contact at Jacana. The furthermost downdip well in the Jacana field, Jacana-5, is producing at a rate of 3,900 bopd at a watercut of under 1%.

Civil works is complete on the Jacana Sur pad at the southwest current mapped limit of the field. During Q1 2017 Parex expects to drill 3 delineation wells in the Jacana Sur area.

The Tigana Sur-4 development well was drilled and is currently producing approximately 1,600 bopd at a watercut of 1% The Tigana Sur-6 development well is currently drilling.

The Chiricoca-1 exploration well has been drilled and cased and is currently being tested.

Llanos 32 (WI 70%): The exploration well Xorop-1 was drilled and tested in Q4 2016. The well recovered minor amounts of oil before watering out and will be abandoned.

VIM 1 (WI 100%): a 525 km2 3D seismic program is currently being processed and we expect the interpretation to be concluded during Q2 2017. Parex expects to drill an exploration prospect on the block during 2017.

2017 Guidance: As previously released on November 10, 2016, the 2017 guidance highlights for the full year include:

Production: 34,000-36,000 boe/d;

Capital Expenditures: $200-$225 million fully funded from cash flow, including drilling 39-44 wells.

Upcoming News Events: We look forward to releasing the results of our 2016 independent engineers' reserves report on February 6, 2017 and our 2016 audited financial results on March 7, 2017.

