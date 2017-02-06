Parex Announces Executive and Board of Directors Appointments

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) -

Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) announces the following executive appointments and changes to the Board of Directors ("Board").

Pursuant to the Company's director retirement policy, both Norman McIntyre, the Company's Chair of the Board, and John Bechtold, Director and Chair of the Reserves and Operations Committee of the Board, have stated their intention to not stand for re-election as directors of the Company and to retire from the Board at the Company's upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders, currently scheduled for May 11, 2017.

As part of the Company's ongoing succession planning efforts:

• Wayne Foo is to retire as Chief Executive Officer of Parex effective as at the date of the AGM, at which time he is to transition to a new role as Chair of the Board.

• Dave Taylor, Parex' current President, will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Parex upon Mr. Foo's retirement and will also be standing for election to the Board at the AGM.

In connection with these changes, Robert Engbloom is to be appointed as Parex' Lead Director. In anticipation of the Board renewal, in October 2016 Parex added two new directors, Bob MacDougall and Glenn McNamara, to the Board.

"On behalf of the Board I want to thank Norm, John and Wayne for their significant contributions to our Company and our industry. We look forward to Wayne's continued stewardship in his new capacity as Chair of the Board and we wish Norm and John all the best in the future", stated Robert Engbloom.

"Executive development, succession planning and board renewal is a top priority and key responsibility of the Board," stated Norm McIntyre. "The Board has continually placed a significant focus on long-term succession planning. Since joining Petro Andina in 2007 as VP Exploration and Business Development, Dave Taylor has demonstrated his exceptional leadership capabilities in addition to his commercial acumen. Following his promotion to President of Parex in November 2015, we confirmed our belief that Dave is an excellent choice for Chief Executive Officer as Wayne's successor and that he will continue to be an excellent steward of shareholder value in the years ahead."

Wayne Foo co-founded Petro Andina Resources Inc. ("Petro Andina") in 2003 as President and CEO. Under Wayne's leadership, Petro Andina discovered and developed Argentina's largest greenfield oil discovery since 1991. In 2009, Wayne led Petro Andina through a successful hostile takeover defense process, culminating in the sale of Petro Andina's Argentine assets and transitioning that company's Colombian exploration assets into Parex. Parex has grown from a start-up to become one of Colombia's leading independent oil companies, currently producing over 31,000 barrels of oil per day.

Mr. Foo stated: "There is never a perfect time to transition the CEO role, but I feel that now is the right time. Parex is well positioned to continue its record of strong growth and to remain a leading oil producer in South America for the next 5 years, and beyond. We have built a robust portfolio of assets with well-defined growth opportunities. Additionally, we have assembled an impressive Board and staff that are prepared to guide us to our near term objective of producing more than 50,000 barrels of oil per day. I am extremely proud of what we have achieved as a team both in Petro Andina and currently in Parex, and would like to thank all of our staff and the Board for their contributions over the years. Beyond that I'd also like to specifically acknowledge John and Norm for their many years of service and sound counsel to Management, and to thank Norm for his personal mentorship over the past 12 years. I look forward to the opportunity of being able to build on that and to continue contributing to the future success of Parex as Chair of the Board."

