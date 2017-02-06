Parex Resources Increases 2P Reserves to 112 MMboe and Delivers 2P RLI of 10 years

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) -

Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce the results of its annual independent reserves assessment as at December 31, 2016. The Company recorded strong reserves growth for the 7th consecutive year primarily due to an active exploration and development drilling program in 2016.

The financial and operational information contained below is based on the Company's unaudited expected results for the year ended December 31, 2016. All currency amounts are in United States dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.

2016 Year-End Corporate Reserves Report

"At the bottom of the price cycle we focused our capex program to be less than our funds flow from operations, yet we were able to significantly grow all reserve categories, demonstrate industry leading recycle ratios and expand our reserve life index to 10 years" stated Wayne Foo, Parex CEO.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, Parex:

Increased proved plus probable ("2P") reserves by 37 percent year-over-year; 2P reserves grew from 82 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMboe") at December 31, 2015 to 112 MMboe at December 31, 2016. 98.6% of 2P reserves are crude oil;

Achieved 2P finding & development costs ("F&D") of USD$3.38/boe and 2P finding, development & acquisition costs ("FD&A") of USD$3.43/boe. The 2016 2P FD&A cash netback recycle ratio was 5.4 times using the unaudited fourth quarter 2016 funds flow from operations on a per barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") basis of $18.35/boe;

Realized 2P reserve replacement of 378 percent with total 2016 gross reserve additions of 41.1 MMboe;

Achieved proved developed producing ("PDP") FD&A of USD$6.53/boe resulting in the proved producing FD&A recycle ratio of 2.8 times. Replaced 176 percent of production (10.9 MMboe) with PDP reserve additions of 19.2 MMboe;

Increased 2P reserve life index ("RLI") to 10 years, up from 8 years at year-end 2015, based on annualized fourth quarter 2016 production of 31,049 boe per day ("boe/d");

Increased 2P after tax net present value discounted at 10 percent to USD$1.6 billion (CAD$2.1 billion) compared to USD$928 million at December 31, 2015 (CAD$1.3 billion);

Expanded gross undeveloped drilling locations to 74, 157 and 195 wells in the proved ("1P"), 2P and proved plus probable plus possible ("3P") cases, respectively;

Increased 2P future development capital ("FDC") to $347 million from $318 million. This includes the impact of an additional $28 million of FDC related to adding 47 gross locations at Aguas Blancas and increasing our total 2P development inventory from 102 gross locations to 157 gross locations; and

Increased 2016 annual average production to approximately 29,715 boe/d, an eight percent increase from the previous year. Production for Q4 2016 averaged 31,049 boe/d compared to 29,754 boe/d in Q3 2016.

2016 Year-End Reserves Report: Discussion of Reserves

The following tables summarize information contained in the independent reserves report prepared by GLJ dated February 6, 2017 with an effective date of December 31, 2016 (the "GLJ 2016 Report"), with comparatives to the independent reserves report prepared by GLJ dated February 5, 2016 with an effective date of December 31, 2015 (the "GLJ 2015 Report"), and the independent reserves report prepared by GLJ dated February 13, 2015 with an effective date of December 31, 2014 ("GLJ 2014 Report", and collectively with the GLJ 2016 Report and the GLJ 2015 Report, the "GLJ Reports"). Each GLJ Report was prepared in accordance with definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE Handbook") and National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). Additional reserve information as required under NI 51-101 will be included in the Company's Annual Information Form which will be filed on SEDAR by March 31, 2017. Consistent with the Company's reporting currency, all amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise noted.

The recovery and reserve estimates provided in this news release are estimates only, and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may eventually prove to be greater than, or less than, the estimates provided herein. In certain of the tables set forth below, the columns may not add due to rounding.

All December 31, 2016 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2017; all December 31, 2015 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2016; and all December 31, 2014 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2015.

Parex' reserves are located in Colombia's Llanos and Middle Magdalena Basins. Reserve additions in the GLJ 2016 Report were primarily generated from a successful 2016 oil exploration and appraisal drilling program.

The Company recorded material increases in all reserve categories as a result of the following corporate activities:

Exploration discovery on block Cabrestero at Bacano; and

Appraisal drilling at Aguas Blancas and on block LLA-34 at Jacana.

2016 Year-End Gross Reserves Volumes December 31, Increase 2014 2015 2016 over Reserves Category Mboe(1) Mboe(1) Mboe(1)(2) Dec 31, 2015 Proved Developed Producing (PDP) 20,342 26,088 34,400 32% Proved Developed Non-Producing 2,394 593 1,087 83% Proved Undeveloped 17,688 19,325 28,285 46% Proved (1P) 40,424 46,006 63,772 39% Probable 28,001 35,673 48,132 35% Proved + Probable (2P) 68,425 81,679 111,904 37% Possible(3) 35,556 42,774 57,392 34% Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) 103,981 124,453 169,297 36%

(1) Mboe is defined as thousand barrels of oil equivalent. (2) All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. 2016 net reserves after royalties are: PDP 29,612 Mboe, proved developed non-producing 994 Mboe, proved undeveloped 23,301 Mboe, 1P 53,906 Mboe, 2P 93,499 Mboe and 3P 140,296 Mboe. (3) Please refer to the "Reserve Advisory" section for a description of each reserve category. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

2016 Gross Reserves by Block Proved + Proved+ Probable + Proved Probable Possible(1) Block Mboe Mboe Mboe Cabrestero 5,770 10,435 17,837 LLA-34 50,383 86,494 128,447 Aguas Blancas 3,026 7,529 12,192 Other Blocks 4,593 7,446 10,821 Total 63,772 111,904 169,297

(1) All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. Please refer to the "Reserve Advisory" section for a description of each reserve category. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

2016 Gross Year-End Reserves Volumes by Product Type (1) Product Type Proved Total Proved+ Developed Total Total Proved Probable + Producing Proved + Probable Possible(2) Light & Medium Crude Oil (Mbbl)(3) 1,512 4,799 10,372 16,110 Heavy Crude Oil (Mbbl) 32,846 58,372 100,007 151,078 Conventional Natural Gas (MMcf)(4) 249 3,605 9,150 12,654 Oil Equivalent (Mboe) 34,400 63,772 111,904 169,297

(1) The GLJ 2015 Report included 40,860 Mbbl of 1P and 68,960 Mbbl of 2P heavy crude oil reserves The GLJ 2015 Report included 5,082 MMcf of 1P, 11,102 MMcf of 2P and 15,538 MMcf of 3P conventional natural gas reserves. (2) All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. Please refer to the "Reserve Advisory" section for a description of each reserve category. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves. (3) Mbbl is defined as thousands of barrels. (4) MMcf is defined as one million cubic feet.

Five Year Crude Oil Price Forecast - GLJ Report (January 2016 and 2017) 2016(1) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 ICE Brent (USD$/bbl) - January 1, 2016 45.00 54.00 61.00 67.00 73.00 78.00 ICE Brent (USD$/bbl) - January 1, 2017 45.01 57.00 61.00 66.00 70.00 74.00

(1) Actual 2016 ICE Brent average price was $45.12/bbl.

Reserves Net Present Value Before Tax Summary (1)(2) NPV10 NPV10 NAV December December December 31, 2015 31, 2016 31, 2016 Reserves Category (000s)(2) (000s)(2) (CAD/sh)(3) Proved Developed Producing (PDP) $390,769 $765,431 - Proved Developed Non-Producing $6,457 $19,659 - Proved Undeveloped $334,092 $466,845 - Proved (1P) $731,318 $1,251,936 $11.80 Probable $598,493 $1,000,543 - Proved + Probable (2P) $1,329,812 $2,252,479 $20.58 Possible(4) $800,947 $1,183,673 - Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) $2,130,758 $3,436,152 $30.97

(1) Net present values are stated in USD and are discounted at 10 percent. Please refer to the "Reserve Advisory" section for a description of each reserve category. The forecast prices used in the calculation of the present value of future net revenue are based on the GLJ January 1, 2016 and GLJ January 1, 2017 price forecasts, respectively. The GLJ January 1, 2017 price forecast will be included in the Company's Annual Information Form. (2) Includes FDC as at December 31, 2015 of $26 for PDP, $157 million for 1P, $318 million for 2P and $392 million for 3P. FDC as at December 31, 2016 of $39 million for PDP, $246 million for 1P, $347 million for 2P and $422 million for 3P. (3) Net asset value ("NAV") is calculated as at December 31, 2016 as before tax NPV10 plus estimated working capital of USD$92.5 million (converted at USDCAD=1.3427), divided by 152.99 million basic shares outstanding as at December 31, 2016. (4) Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

Reserves Net Present Value After Tax Summary (1)(2) NPV10 NPV10 NAV December December December 31, 2015 31, 2016 31, 2016 Reserves Category (000s)(2) (000s)(2) (CAD/sh)(3) Proved Developed Producing (PDP) $369,255 $615,321 - Proved Developed Non-Producing $3,984 $12,631 - Proved Undeveloped $199,840 $292,253 - Proved (1P) $573,079 $920,206 $8.89 Probable $354,681 $650,740 - Proved + Probable (2P) $927,760 $1,570,945 $14.60 Possible(4) $488,961 $776,399 - Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) $1,416,721 $2,347,344 $21.41

(1) Net present values are stated in USD and are discounted at 10 percent. All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. Please refer to the "Reserve Advisory" section for a description of each reserve category. The forecast prices used in the calculation of the present value of future net revenue are based on the GLJ January 1, 2016 and GLJ January 1, 2017 price forecasts, respectively. The GLJ January 1, 2017 price forecast will be included in the Company's Annual Information Form. (2) Includes FDC as at December 31, 2015 of $26 for PDP, $157 million for 1P, $318 million for 2P and $392 million for 3P. FDC as at December 31, 2016 of $39 million for PDP, $246 million for 1P, $347 million for 2P and $422 million for 3P. (3) Net asset value ("NAV") is calculated as at December 31, 2016 as after tax NPV10 plus estimated working capital of USD$92.5 million (converted at USDCAD=1.3427), divided by 152.99 million basic shares outstanding as at December 31, 2016. (4) Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

Reserve Life Index ("RLI") December 31, 2015(1) December 31, 2016(2) Proved (1P) 4.4 years 5.6 years Proved Plus Probable (2P) 7.8 years 9.9 years

(1) Calculated by dividing the amount of the relevant reserves category by average fourth quarter 2015 production of 28,588 bopd annualized. (2) Calculated by dividing the amount of the relevant reserves category by estimated fourth quarter 2016 production of 31,049 boe/d annualized.

2016 Year-End Gross Reserves Reconciliation Company Total Proved + Total Proved + Probable + Total Proved Probable Possible Mboe Mboe Mboe December 31, 2015 46,006 81,679 124,453 Technical Revisions(1) 9,223 9,219 8,670 Discoveries & Extensions(2) 18,982 31,312 46,350 Acquisitions(3) 437 570 700 Production (10,876) (10,876) (10,876) December 31, 2016(4) 63,772 111,904 169,297

(1) Proved plus probable reserve technical revisions are primarily associated with the evaluations of Tigana and Jacana on block LLA-34. (2) Proved plus probable reserve discoveries are primarily associated with the evaluations of blocks Aguas Blancas, Cabrestero and LLA-34 block. There were 22,142 Mboe of 2P extensions evaluated at LLA-34. (3) The gross working interest 2P reserves associated with the acquisition of additional working interest in Las Maracas was 570 Mboe. The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation. (4) Subject to final reconciliation adjustments. All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. Please refer to the "Reserve Advisory" section for a description of each reserve category. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

Calculation of Reserve Metrics - Company Gross(1) 2016 3 Year USD$ ('000) (Unaudited) Proved Developed Proved+ Proved+ Producing Proved Probable Probable Capital Expenditures 108,790 108,790 108,790 531,148 Capital Expenditures - change in FDC 12,518 88,382 28,060 14,151 Total 121,308 197,172 136,850 545,299 Net Acquisitions 4,025 4,025 4,025 195,090 Net Acquisitions - change in FDC - - - 99,948 Total Net Acquisitions 4,025 4,025 4,025 295,038 Total Capital including change in FDC 125,333 201,197 140,875 840,337 Reserve Additions 18,751 28,205 40,531 96,350 Net Acquisition Reserve Additions 437 437 570 12,724 Reserve Additions including Acquisitions(2)(Mboe) 19,188 28,642 41,101 109,074 F&D Costs(2) ($/boe) 6.47 6.99 3.38 5.66 FD&A Costs(2) ($/boe) 6.53 7.02 3.43 7.70 Estimated Q4 2016 funds flow per boe(3) ($/boe) 18.35 18.35 18.35 19.49 Recycle Ratio - F&D(2)(3) 2.8x 2.6x 5.4x 3.4x Recycle Ratio - FD&A(2)(3) 2.8x 2.6x 5.4x 2.5x

(1) Calculated using unaudited estimated capital expenditures and unaudited estimated funds flow from operations as at December 31, 2016. See advisory "Unaudited Financial Information". All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. Please refer to the "Reserve Advisory" section for a description of each reserve category. (2) The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated future development costs generally will not reflect total finding and development costs related to reserves additions for that year. (3) Recycle ratio is calculated as funds flow from operations on a per boe basis divided by F&D or FD&A as applicable. 3 Year funds flow from operations on a per boe basis is calculated using weighted average sales volumes.

2016 year-end Results

We expect to release our 2016 year-end results on March 7, 2017.

