Park City Marriott Welcomes Innovators, Leaders and Thinkers to the 2017 Thin Air Festival(C)

Hotel Extends a Special Deal to Groups Attending Park City's Biggest Innovation Event

PARK CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - When it comes to thinking outside the box, the Park City Marriott firmly believes in creating innovative experiences. Accordingly, this Park City hotel has launched a special new promotion for groups attending the Thin Air Festival© between April 5 and 7, 2017.

Known as The Power of Three, the offer invites groups to choose three of the following perks when they book their stay:

Gourmet s'more station and evening at the fire pits

and evening at the fire pits One complimentary room night for every 40 paid

for every 40 paid Complimentary meeting space (with a food-and- beverage minimum)

(with a food-and- beverage minimum) Triple Marriott Rewards points

Concierge level upgrades

Reduced destination amenity fee

Information on event space can be found at: http://www.marriott.com/hotels/event-planning/business-meeting/slcpc-park-city-marriott/

The promotion's incentives positions groups to make the most of their experience at Thin Air. The festival focuses on success, creativity and leadership through a series of talks, workshops and entertainment while allowing regular breaks so guests can also capitalize on the area's skiing and recreation.

While additional presenters and entertainers have yet to be announced, Thin Air will welcome speakers and panelists like the former CEO of Charles Schwab, the General Manager of StubHub, the Vice President of Customer Experience at Nordstrom, the Head of High Performance at Red Bull and many more.

During their stay, guests will enjoy luxury amenities that complement the Park City experience. A heated indoor pool and fitness center, for example, allow visitors to jumpstart their days with a little physical activity. Well-appointed guest rooms feature luxury bedding and mini-refrigerators, and dining options include an on-site Starbucks and a relaxed lounge to complement the signature restaurant. Best of all, the hotel's location near Main Street means guests can easily explore the shops and restaurants of Park City as well as catch Thin Air's highly anticipated concert.

Realize your innovative potential. Reserve your group stay before this offer and the festival evaporate into thin air. Please submit RFPs to Moria.Hill@interstatehotels.com

With its attractive amenities, well-designed accommodations and downtown location, the Park City Marriott extends a warm welcome to this year-round destination. Visitors arriving to take advantage of the area's recreational opportunities will appreciate the hotel's convenient proximity to world-class skiing and the Utah Olympic Park, while those traveling for business or events will enjoy 9,803 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space. Guests will also discover beautifully appointed Park City hotel rooms, which feature pillow top mattresses, flat-screen televisions, free Wi-Fi, mini-refrigerators and soaking tubs. A concierge lounge offers additional amenities, while the indoor swimming pool, fitness center and bike rentals encourage guests to join the locals in staying active. The hotel also offers multiple dining options, including a Starbucks® and DEN Restaurant, for multiple delicious ways to refuel. Park City Marriott Hotel is operated by a subsidiary of Interstate Hotels & Resorts under license from Marriott International, Inc. or one of its affiliates.