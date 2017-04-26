Park Sterling Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Park Sterling Corporation ( NASDAQ : PSTB), the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend to its common shareholders of $0.04 per common share, payable on May 25, 2017 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2017. Any future dividends will be subject to board approval.

About Park Sterling Corporation

Park Sterling Corporation, the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Park Sterling, a regional community-focused financial services company with $3.3 billion in assets, is the largest community bank headquartered in the Charlotte area and has 54 banking offices stretching across the Carolinas and into North Georgia, as well as in Richmond, Virginia. The bank serves professionals, individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses by offering a full array of financial services, including deposit, mortgage banking, cash management, consumer and business finance, capital markets and wealth management services with a commitment to "Answers You Can Bank On℠." Park Sterling prides itself on being large enough to help customers achieve their financial aspirations, yet small enough to care that they do. Park Sterling is focused on building a banking franchise that is noted for sound risk management, strong community focus and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.parksterlingbank.com. Park Sterling Corporation shares are traded on NASDAQ under the symbol PSTB.

Forward-Looking Statements

