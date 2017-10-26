Park Sterling Corporation Announces Results for Third Quarter 2017

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - Park Sterling Corporation ( NASDAQ : PSTB), the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, today released unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the third quarter of 2017. Financial results for the third quarter of 2017 include:

Net income of $8.7 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $8.5 million, or $0.16 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, 2017, and $6.3 million, or $0.12 per share, in the quarter ended September 30, 2016

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP), which excludes merger-related expenses and gain on sale of securities, was $9.2 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.17 per share in the prior quarter, and $7.3 million, or $0.14 per share, in the quarter ended September 30, 2016

Reported annualized returns on average assets and equity for the third quarter 2017 were 1.05% and 9.21%, respectively, while adjusted annualized returns on average assets and average equity (non-GAAP) were 1.11% and 9.75%, respectively

Noninterest income decreased $39 thousand from the prior quarter, with a decrease in mortgage banking income mostly offset by growth in capital markets income

Noninterest expenses totaled $20.1 million, a decrease of $1.3 million from the prior quarter; adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP), which excludes merger-related expenses, decreased $1.0 million from the prior quarter

Nonperforming loans declined to a very low level of 0.40% of total loans

Capital levels remained strong with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.36%

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.04 per share (October 2017)

"We are pleased with our financial results for the third quarter, during which time we focused on several projects in preparation for our pending combination with South State Corporation," said Jim Cherry, Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to completing the merger, and we are very excited about the opportunity to create a premier regional banking franchise in the southeast."

Financial Results

Income Statement - Three Months Ended September 30, 2017

Park Sterling reported net income of $8.7 million, or $0.16 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2017 ("2017Q3"). This compares to net income of $8.5 million, or $0.16 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017 ("2017Q2") and net income of $6.3 million, or $0.12 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2016 ("2016Q3"). The increase in net income from 2017Q2 resulted primarily from decreases in operating expenses, merger-related expenses and provision for loan losses, partially offset by a decrease in interest income on earning assets and an increase in income tax expense. The increase in net income from 2016Q3 was primarily a result of an increase in net interest income, a decrease in provision for loan losses and a decrease in merger-related expenses, partially offset by an increase in income taxes.

Net interest income totaled $27.8 million in 2017Q3, which represents a $0.8 million, or 3%, decrease from $28.6 million in 2017Q2 and a $2.0 million, or 8%, increase from $25.8 million in 2016Q3. Average total earning assets decreased $21 million in 2017Q3 to $3.03 billion, compared to $3.05 billion in 2017Q2 and increased $127 million, or 4%, compared to $2.90 billion in 2016Q3. The decrease in average total earning assets in 2017Q3 from 2017Q2 included a decrease in average loans (including loans held for sale) of $16 million, or 2.6% annualized, a decrease in average marketable securities of $21 million, and an increase in average other interest-earning assets of $16 million. The reduction in average total earning assets reflects actions in preparation for the merger to use cash flows from maturing investments and loans that are not closely tied to customer relationships to reduce brokered deposits and borrowed funds. Additionally, the reduction reflects a lower level of new business activity in light of the pending merger and our focus on maintaining our existing customers. The increase in average total earning assets in 2017Q3 from 2016Q3 resulted primarily from a $115 million, or 5%, increase in average loans (including loans held for sale), a $16 million, or 3%, decrease in average marketable securities and a $28 million, or 53%, increase in average other interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin was 3.65% in 2017Q3, representing a 12 basis point decrease from 3.77% in 2017Q2 and an 11 basis point increase from 3.54% in 2016Q3. The decrease in net interest margin from 2017Q2 resulted primarily from a 12 basis point decrease in loan yields resulting from a reduction in the interest income accretion on acquired loans, as well as a 10 basis point increase in the cost of borrowed funds, which reflected the increase in market interest rates. The increase in net interest margin from 2016Q3 was primarily the result of a 17 basis point increase in loan yields and an improved yield on investment securities, partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The Company reported a recovery of loan losses of $353 thousand in 2017Q3, compared to no provision recorded in 2017Q2, and $642 thousand of provision for loan losses recorded in 2016Q3. Allowance for loan loss levels remained at 0.51% of total loans at 2017Q3, unchanged from 2017Q2.

Noninterest income totaled $5.4 million in 2017Q3, which was essentially unchanged compared to both 2017Q2 and 2016Q3. The $39 thousand decrease from 2017Q2 is primarily the result of a $305 thousand decrease in mortgage banking income partially offset by a $282 thousand increase in capital markets income. The $68 thousand decrease in noninterest income from 2016Q3 reflects a decrease in mortgage banking and wealth management income of $545 thousand and $121 thousand, respectively, offset by a $247 thousand increase in capital markets income, as well as the absence of $139 thousand in amortization of FDIC indemnification asset recorded in 2016Q3.

Noninterest expense decreased $1.3 million, or 6%, to $20.1 million in 2017Q3 from $21.4 million in 2017Q2, and decreased $1.0 million, or 5%, compared to $21.1 million in 2016Q3. The decrease in noninterest expense from 2017Q2 resulted primarily from a $331 thousand decrease in merger-related expenses incurred in the third quarter as compared to the second quarter, as well as a decrease in salary and employee benefits of $330 thousand, a decrease in the net cost of OREO of $221 thousand, and a decrease in legal and professional fees of $219 thousand. The decrease in noninterest expenses from 2016Q3 was due primarily to a decrease in merger-related expenses of $895 thousand.

The Company's effective tax rate was 35.2% in 2017Q3, compared to 32.2% in 2017Q2 and 33.5% in 2016Q3. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily a result of non-deductible merger-related expenses.

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased $93.7 million, or 11% annualized, to $3.25 billion at 2017Q3, compared to total assets of $3.34 billion at 2017Q2. Total securities, including non-marketable securities, decreased $22.8 million, to $488.7 million. Total loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased $72.5 million, or 12% annualized, to $2.43 billion at 2017Q3.

The mix of commercial and consumer loans remained largely consistent with 2017Q2. Total commercial loans decreased $73.0 million and represent 78% of the loan portfolio. Acquisition, construction and development loans increased $0.3 million and represent 13.9% of the portfolio, up from 13.5% at 2017Q2. Total consumer loans increased $0.3 million and increased as a percentage of total loans to 22% of the portfolio compared to 21% at 2017Q2.

Total deposits decreased $68.3 million, or 11% annualized, to $2.47 billion at 2017Q3. Noninterest bearing demand deposits decreased $4.2 million, or 3% annualized, to $550.2 million from 2017Q2. Money market, NOW and savings deposits were down $30.8 million from 2017Q2 and represent 51% of total deposits. Time deposits decreased $33.3 million to $658.4 million at 2017Q3.

Total borrowings decreased $34.8 million, or 35% annualized, to $373.8 million at 2017Q3 compared to $408.6 million at 2017Q2. At 2017Q3, FHLB borrowings totaled $310 million, the senior unsecured term loan at the holding company totaled $29.8 million, and acquired subordinated debt, net of acquisition accounting fair value marks, totaled $34.0 million.

Total shareholders' equity increased $7.4 million to $376.7 million at 2017Q3 compared to $369.3 million at 2017Q2, driven by a $6.6 million increase in retained earnings and an increase of $0.3 million in accumulated other comprehensive income. The change in accumulated other comprehensive income was caused by the effect of market interest rates on the fair value of available for sale investment securities.

The Company's capital ratios remain strong at September 30, 2017 with the Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio at 11.59% and the Tier 1 leverage ratio at 10.36%.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets were $12.2 million at 2017Q3, or 0.38% of total assets, compared to $15.1 million at 2017Q2, or 0.45% of total assets. Nonperforming loans were $9.6 million at 2017Q3, and represented 0.40% of total loans, compared to $12.0 million at 2017Q2, or 0.48% of total loans. The Company reported net recoveries of $74 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans (annualized), in 2017Q3, compared to net charge-offs of $131 thousand, or 0.02% of average loans (annualized), in 2017Q2.

The allowance for loan losses decreased $279 thousand, or 2%, to $12.4 million, or 0.51% of total loans, at 2017Q3, compared to $12.7 million, or 0.51% of total loans, at 2017Q2. The decrease in the allowance from 2017Q2 is primarily attributable to the decrease in the loan balances at the end of the period.

About Park Sterling Corporation

Park Sterling Corporation, the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Park Sterling, a regional community-focused financial services company with $3.2 billion in assets, is the largest community bank headquartered in the Charlotte area and has 54 banking offices stretching across the Carolinas and into North Georgia, as well as in Richmond, Virginia. The bank serves professionals, individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses by offering a full array of financial services, including deposit, mortgage banking, cash management, consumer and business finance, capital markets and wealth management services with a commitment to "Answers You Can Bank On℠." Park Sterling prides itself on being large enough to help customers achieve their financial aspirations, yet small enough to care that they do. Park Sterling is focused on building a banking franchise that is noted for sound risk management, strong community focus and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.parksterlingbank.com. Park Sterling Corporation shares are traded on NASDAQ under the symbol PSTB.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT THREE MONTH RESULTS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 28,923 $ 29,518 $ 27,462 $ 27,066 $ 26,521 Taxable investment securities 2,809 2,985 2,935 2,793 2,583 Tax-exempt investment securities 132 135 135 135 137 Nonmarketable equity securities 225 219 198 163 151 Interest on deposits at banks 199 109 89 54 51 Federal funds sold 2 2 2 1 1 Total interest income 32,290 32,968 30,821 30,212 29,444 Interest expense Money market, NOW and savings deposits 1,076 1,031 967 941 953 Time deposits 1,468 1,482 1,425 1,469 1,447 Short-term borrowings 986 922 501 361 345 Long-term debt 371 371 371 371 379 Subordinated debt 555 552 499 499 497 Total interest expense 4,456 4,358 3,763 3,641 3,621 Net interest income 27,834 28,610 27,058 26,571 25,823 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (353 ) - 678 550 642 Net interest income after provision (recovery) 28,187 28,610 26,380 26,021 25,181 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,737 1,725 1,682 1,761 1,671 Mortgage banking income 470 775 961 765 1,015 Income from wealth management activities 618 689 649 682 739 Income from capital market activities 927 645 609 1,070 680 ATM and card income 741 751 714 713 730 Income from bank-owned life insurance 576 578 578 663 532 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale - - 58 6 - Amortization of indemnification asset and true-up liability expense - - - - (139 ) Other noninterest income 310 255 217 185 219 Total noninterest income 5,379 5,418 5,468 5,845 5,447 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 11,058 11,388 11,483 11,480 11,755 Occupancy and equipment 3,007 2,924 2,907 3,577 3,111 Data processing and outside service fees 2,049 1,907 1,925 2,105 2,331 Legal and professional fees 954 1,650 783 869 978 Deposit charges and FDIC insurance 378 442 485 391 405 Loss on disposal of fixed assets - - 24 2,175 144 Communication fees 345 460 463 504 532 Postage and supplies 106 107 142 125 115 Loan and collection expense 175 210 117 57 425 Core deposit intangible amortization 454 454 454 458 458 Advertising and promotion 179 140 146 254 44 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned 19 240 175 11 (92 ) Other noninterest expense 1,417 1,527 1,538 3,019 906 Total noninterest expenses 20,141 21,449 20,642 25,025 21,112 Income before income taxes 13,425 12,579 11,206 6,841 9,516 Income tax expense 4,731 4,052 3,717 1,510 3,192 Net income $ 8,694 $ 8,527 $ 7,489 $ 5,331 $ 6,324 Earnings per common share, fully diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 Weighted average diluted common shares 53,527,283 53,481,846 53,462,857 53,155,493 52,743,928

PARK STERLING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT NINE MONTH RESULTS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 85,903 $ 80,374 Taxable investment securities 8,729 7,910 Tax-exempt investment securities 402 421 Nonmarketable equity securities 642 458 Interest on deposits at banks 397 127 Federal funds sold 6 14 Total interest income 96,079 89,304 Interest expense Money market, NOW and savings deposits 3,074 2,984 Time deposits 4,375 4,294 Short-term borrowings 2,409 890 Long-term debt 1,113 1,229 Subordinated debt 1,606 1,437 Total interest expense 12,577 10,834 Net interest income 83,502 78,470 Provision for loan losses 325 2,080 Net interest income after provision 83,177 76,390 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 5,144 4,688 Mortgage banking income 2,206 2,663 Income from wealth management activities 1,956 2,405 Income from capital market activities 2,181 1,515 ATM and card income 2,206 2,079 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,732 2,046 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale 58 (93 ) Amortization of indemnification asset and true-up liability expense - (311 ) Other noninterest income 782 557 Total noninterest income 16,265 15,549 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 33,929 36,547 Occupancy and equipment 8,838 9,277 Data processing and outside service fees 5,881 10,078 Legal and professional fees 3,387 2,653 Deposit charges and FDIC insurance 1,305 1,315 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 24 418 Communication fees 1,268 1,520 Postage and supplies 355 479 Loan and collection expense 502 735 Core deposit intangible amortization 1,362 1,374 Advertising and promotion 465 832 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned 434 244 Other noninterest expense 4,482 3,739 Total noninterest expenses 62,232 69,211 Income before income taxes 37,210 22,728 Income tax expense 12,500 8,111 Net income $ 24,710 $ 14,617 Earnings per common share, fully diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.28 Weighted average diluted common shares 53,481,351 52,674,315

PARK STERLING CORPORATION WEALTH MANAGEMENT ASSETS ($ in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Discretionary assets held $ 242,779 $ 256,623 $ 288,250 $ 278,872 $ 294,849 Non-discretionary assets held 27,020 27,274 44,996 36,522 28,476 Total wealth management assets $ 269,799 $ 283,897 $ 333,246 $ 315,394 $ 323,325 PARK STERLING CORPORATION MORTGAGE ORIGINATION ($ in thousands) for the three month period ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Mortgage origination - purchase $ 13,782 $ 16,180 $ 18,446 $ 14,767 $ 21,982 Mortgage origination - refinance 5,560 8,609 16,068 21,316 20,552 Mortgage origination - construction 11,056 22,441 16,823 18,535 19,440 Total mortgage origination $ 30,398 $ 47,230 $ 51,337 $ 54,618 $ 61,974

PARK STERLING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016* 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 44,874 $ 35,508 $ 40,081 $ 34,162 $ 35,066 Interest-earning balances at banks 53,102 55,862 32,997 48,882 38,540 Investment securities available for sale 384,275 403,602 423,345 402,501 405,010 Investment securities held to maturity 85,704 87,690 89,579 91,752 99,415 Nonmarketable equity securities 18,692 20,179 19,967 17,501 16,289 Federal funds sold 240 260 765 570 345 Loans held for sale 1,814 3,102 6,181 7,996 15,203 Loans 2,429,585 2,502,120 2,460,595 2,412,186 2,368,950 Allowance for loan losses (12,423 ) (12,702 ) (12,833 ) (12,125 ) (11,612 ) Net loans 2,417,162 2,489,418 2,447,762 2,400,061 2,357,338 Premises and equipment, net 61,823 62,779 62,392 63,080 64,632 Other real estate owned 2,603 3,175 3,167 2,438 2,730 Bank-owned life insurance 72,354 71,831 71,337 70,785 70,167 Deferred tax asset 18,728 20,790 21,250 25,721 26,947 Goodwill 63,317 63,317 63,317 63,317 63,030 Core deposit intangible 10,075 10,530 10,984 11,438 11,896 Other assets 12,490 12,956 15,632 15,192 20,330 Total assets $ 3,247,253 $ 3,340,999 $ 3,308,756 $ 3,255,396 $ 3,226,938 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 550,196 $ 554,399 $ 524,380 $ 521,295 $ 505,591 Money market, NOW and savings 1,260,334 1,291,127 1,277,986 1,251,385 1,228,687 Time deposits 658,393 691,656 706,829 741,072 749,999 Total deposits 2,468,923 2,537,182 2,509,195 2,513,752 2,484,277 Short-term borrowings 310,000 345,000 340,000 285,000 280,000 Long-term debt 29,769 29,758 29,747 29,736 29,725 Subordinated debt 33,996 33,832 33,671 33,501 33,339 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 27,876 25,963 34,423 37,562 40,901 Total liabilities 2,870,564 2,971,735 2,947,036 2,899,551 2,868,242 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 53,365 53,280 53,113 53,117 53,306 Additional paid-in capital 273,893 273,409 273,291 273,400 275,323 Retained earnings 50,937 44,375 37,977 32,608 29,409 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,506 ) (1,800 ) (2,661 ) (3,280 ) 658 Total shareholders' equity 376,689 369,264 361,720 355,845 358,696 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,247,253 $ 3,340,999 $ 3,308,756 $ 3,255,396 $ 3,226,938 Common shares issued and outstanding 53,364,798 53,279,996 53,112,726 53,116,519 53,305,834 * Derived from audited financial statements.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO ($ in thousands) BY LOAN TYPE



September 30,

2017

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2017

(Unaudited)



March 31,

2017

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2016*





September 30,

2016

(Unaudited) Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 411,233 $ 454,952 $ 430,247 $ 387,401 $ 351,506 Commercial real estate (CRE) - owner-occupied 364,345 361,213 360,318 367,553 366,506 CRE - investor income producing 769,405 801,698 770,404 743,107 768,513 Acquisition, construction and development (AC&D) - 1-4 Family Construction 84,971 95,236 85,025 82,707 108,706 AC&D - Lots and land 91,676 92,761 98,339 105,362 88,620 AC&D - CRE construction 161,810 150,170 186,325 194,732 148,696 Other commercial 15,266 15,712 12,743 12,900 10,653 Total commercial loans 1,898,706 1,971,742 1,943,401 1,893,762 1,843,200 Consumer: Residential mortgage 287,596 283,911 273,624 260,521 254,298 Home equity lines of credit 172,240 173,840 170,709 176,799 181,246 Residential construction 50,484 52,222 52,631 59,060 63,847 Other loans to individuals 17,061 17,133 16,936 18,905 23,281 Total consumer loans 527,381 527,106 513,900 515,285 522,672 Total loans 2,426,087 2,498,848 2,457,301 2,409,047 2,365,872 Deferred costs (fees) 3,499 3,272 3,294 3,139 3,078 Total loans, net of deferred costs (fees) $ 2,429,586 $ 2,502,120 $ 2,460,595 $ 2,412,186 $ 2,368,950 * Derived from audited financial statements. BY ACQUIRED AND NON-ACQUIRED



September 30,

2017

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2017

(Unaudited)



March 31,

2017

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2016*





September 30,

2016

(Unaudited) Acquired loans - performing $ 376,365 $ 425,758 $ 495,216 $ 538,845 $ 599,840 Acquired loans - purchase credit impaired 66,820 75,074 81,869 85,456 90,571 Total acquired loans 443,185 500,832 577,085 624,301 690,411 Non-acquired loans, net of deferred costs (fees)** 1,986,401 2,001,288 1,883,510 1,787,885 1,678,539 Total loans $ 2,429,586 $ 2,502,120 $ 2,460,595 $ 2,412,186 $ 2,368,950 * Derived from audited financial statements. ** Includes loans transferred from acquired pools following release of acquisition accounting FMV adjustments. PARK STERLING CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES THREE MONTH RESULTS ($ in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016* 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Beginning of period allowance $ 12,702 $ 12,833 $ 12,125 $ 11,612 $ 10,873 Loans charged-off (237 ) (329 ) (146 ) (223 ) (156 ) Recoveries of loans charged-off 311 198 176 186 253 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 74 (131 ) 30 (37 ) 97 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (353 ) - 678 550 642 End of period allowance $ 12,423 $ 12,702 $ 12,833 $ 12,125 $ 11,612 Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ 74 $ (131 ) $ 30 $ (37 ) $ 97 Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (annualized) 0.01 % -0.02 % 0.01 % -0.01 % 0.02 % * Derived from audited financial statements. PARK STERLING CORPORATION ACQUIRED LOANS ($ in thousands) ACQUIRED LOANS AND FAIR MARKET VALUE (FMV) ADJUSTMENTS



September 30,

2017

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2017

(Unaudited)



March 31,

2017

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2016*





September 30,

2016

(Unaudited) Non-acquired loans $ 1,986,401 $ 2,001,288 $ 1,883,510 $ 1,787,885 $ 1,678,539 Purchased performing loans 378,857 428,404 498,314 542,269 604,000 Less: remaining FMV adjustments (2,492 ) (2,646 ) (3,098 ) (3,424 ) (4,160 ) Purchased performing loans, net 376,365 425,758 495,216 538,845 599,840 Purchased credit impaired loans 86,784 94,613 104,416 109,805 115,736 Less: remaining FMV adjustments (19,964 ) (19,539 ) (22,547 ) (24,349 ) (25,165 ) Purchased credit impaired loans, net 66,820 75,074 81,869 85,456 90,571 Total loans $ 2,429,586 $ 2,502,120 $ 2,460,595 $ 2,412,186 $ 2,368,950

PURCHASED PERFORMING FMV ADJUSTMENTS

September 30,

2017

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2017

(Unaudited)



March 31,

2017

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2016*





September 30,

2016

(Unaudited) Beginning FMV adjustment $ (2,646 ) $ (3,098 ) $ (3,424 ) $ (4,160 ) $ (4,964 ) Accretion to interest income: First Capital 163 304 236 503 623 All other mergers (9 ) 148 90 233 181 Ending FMV adjustment $ (2,492 ) $ (2,646 ) $ (3,098 ) $ (3,424 ) $ (4,160 )



PCI FMV ADJUSTMENTS



September 30,

2017

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2017

(Unaudited)



March 31,

2017

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2016*





September 30,

2016

(Unaudited) Contractual principal and interest $ 99,815 $ 109,655 $ 119,970 $ 125,512 $ 133,223 Nonaccretable difference (4,188 ) (4,312 ) (7,142 ) (10,448 ) (11,529 ) Expected cash flows as of the end of period 95,627 105,343 112,828 115,064 121,694 Accretable yield (28,807 ) (30,269 ) (30,959 ) (29,608 ) (31,123 ) Ending basis in PCI loans- estimated fair value $ 66,820 $ 75,074 $ 81,869 $ 85,456 $ 90,571 Beginning accretable yield $ (30,269 ) $ (30,959 ) $ (29,608 ) $ (31,123 ) $ (30,377 ) Loan system servicing income 1,916 1,318 1,413 1,389 1,532 Accretion to interest income 961 2,687 2,000 1,285 1,241 Reclass from non-accretable yield (1,040 ) (2,699 ) (3,802 ) (929 ) (2,691 ) Other adjustments (375 ) (616 ) (962 ) (230 ) (828 ) Period end accretable yield** $ (28,807 ) $ (30,269 ) $ (30,959 ) $ (29,608 ) $ (31,123 ) * Derived from audited financial statements. ** Difference between the remaining FMV discount on purchased credit impaired loans and the period end accretable yield is a function of projected estimated expected interest income being included in the period end accretable yield.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS THREE MONTHS ($ in thousands) September 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (2) Balance Expense Rate (2) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans and loans held for sale, net (1) $ 2,463,157 $ 28,923 4.66 % $ 2,348,297 $ 26,521 4.49 % Fed funds sold 697 2 1.14 % 971 1 0.41 % Taxable investment securities 468,621 2,809 2.40 % 483,815 2,583 2.12 % Tax-exempt investment securities 13,049 132 4.05 % 14,013 137 3.89 % Other interest-earning assets 81,181 424 2.07 % 53,088 202 1.51 % Total interest-earning assets 3,026,705 32,290 4.23 % 2,900,184 29,444 4.04 % Allowance for loan losses (13,216 ) (11,054 ) Cash and due from banks 36,802 34,703 Premises and equipment 62,500 65,332 Goodwill 63,317 63,076 Intangible assets 10,281 12,120 Other assets 106,240 122,438 Total assets $ 3,292,629 $ 3,186,799 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 479,170 $ 90 0.07 % $ 426,755 $ 68 0.06 % Savings and money market 739,704 625 0.34 % 744,930 777 0.41 % Time deposits - core 598,652 1,226 0.81 % 653,937 1,179 0.72 % Brokered deposits 136,000 603 1.76 % 156,867 376 0.95 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,953,526 2,544 0.52 % 1,982,489 2,400 0.48 % Short-term borrowings 329,293 986 1.19 % 235,870 345 0.58 % Long-term debt 29,764 371 4.95 % 29,718 379 5.07 % Subordinated debt 33,914 555 6.49 % 33,262 497 5.94 % Total borrowed funds 392,971 1,912 1.93 % 298,850 1,221 1.63 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,346,497 4,456 0.75 % 2,281,339 3,621 0.63 % Net interest rate spread 27,834 3.48 % 25,823 3.41 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 544,402 502,158 Other liabilities 27,267 45,725 Shareholders' equity 374,463 357,577 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,292,629 $ 3,186,799 Net interest margin 3.65 % 3.54 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average loan balances. (2) Yield/ rate calculated on Actual/Actual day count basis, except for yield on investments which is calculated on a 30/360 day count basis. PARK STERLING CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS NINE MONTHS ($ in thousands) September 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (2) Balance Expense Rate (2) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans and loans held for sale, net (1) $ 2,455,429 $ 85,903 4.68 % $ 2,307,380 $ 80,374 4.65 % Fed funds sold 812 6 0.99 % 3,894 14 0.48 % Taxable investment securities 481,299 8,729 2.42 % 485,004 7,910 2.18 % Tax-exempt investment securities 13,221 402 4.05 % 14,728 421 3.81 % Other interest-earning assets 69,102 1,039 2.01 % 48,158 585 1.62 % Total interest-earning assets 3,019,863 96,079 4.25 % 2,859,164 89,304 4.17 % Allowance for loan losses (12,788 ) (10,296 ) Cash and due from banks 36,825 35,488 Premises and equipment 62,759 65,956 Goodwill 63,317 62,881 Intangible assets 10,730 12,470 Other assets 108,713 125,951 Total assets $ 3,289,419 $ 3,151,614 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 474,747 $ 263 0.07 % $ 426,659 $ 235 0.07 % Savings and money market 737,203 1,795 0.33 % 741,074 2,447 0.44 % Time deposits - core 617,908 3,628 0.79 % 683,302 3,670 0.72 % Brokered deposits 143,722 1,763 1.64 % 141,009 926 0.88 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,973,580 7,449 0.50 % 1,992,044 7,278 0.49 % Short-term borrowings 323,077 2,409 1.00 % 197,043 890 0.60 % Long-term debt 29,753 1,113 5.00 % 53,364 1,229 3.08 % Subordinated debt 33,753 1,606 6.36 % 33,098 1,437 5.80 % Total borrowed funds 386,583 5,128 1.77 % 283,505 3,556 1.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,360,163 12,577 0.71 % 2,275,549 10,834 0.64 % Net interest rate spread 83,502 3.54 % 78,470 3.54 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 531,162 480,772 Other liabilities 31,346 42,396 Shareholders' equity 366,748 352,897 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,289,419 $ 3,151,614 Net interest margin 3.70 % 3.67 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average loan balances. (2) Yield/ rate calculated on Actual/Actual day count basis, except for yield on investments which is calculated on a 30/360 day count basis.

PARK STERLING CORPORATION SELECTED RATIOS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSET QUALITY Nonaccrual loans $ 7,072 $ 9,373 $ 9,613 $ 8,819 $ 8,623 Troubled debt restructuring (and still accruing) 2,350 2,457 2,486 2,892 2,549 Past due 90 days plus (and still accruing) 206 133 - 1,230 293 Nonperforming loans 9,628 11,963 12,099 12,941 11,465 OREO 2,603 3,175 3,167 2,438 2,730 Nonperforming assets 12,231 15,138 15,266 15,379 14,195 Past due 30-59 days (and still accruing) 2,084 677 430 1,175 1,104 Past due 60-89 days (and still accruing) 234 332 587 1,836 2,558 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.48 % 0.49 % 0.54 % 0.48 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38 % 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.44 % Allowance to total loans 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.52 % 0.50 % 0.49 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 129.03 % 106.18 % 106.07 % 93.69 % 101.28 % Allowance to nonperforming assets 101.57 % 83.91 % 84.06 % 78.84 % 81.80 % Past due 30-89 days (accruing) to total loans 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.12 % 0.15 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01 % -0.02 % 0.01 % -0.01 % 0.02 % CAPITAL Book value per common share $ 7.11 $ 6.98 $ 6.86 $ 6.75 $ 6.84 Tangible book value per common share** $ 5.72 $ 5.58 $ 5.45 $ 5.33 $ 5.41 Common shares outstanding 53,364,798 53,279,996 53,112,726 53,116,519 53,305,834 Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding 53,527,283 53,481,846 53,462,857 53,155,493 52,743,928 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital $ 308,102 $ 300,698 $ 293,743 $ 288,594 $ 287,518 Tier 1 capital 334,006 326,415 319,274 314,043 312,781 Tier 2 capital 12,423 12,703 12,888 12,125 11,615 Total risk based capital 346,429 339,118 332,162 326,168 324,396 Risk weighted assets 2,658,122 2,708,328 2,668,708 2,613,003 2,596,463 Average assets for leverage ratio 3,223,539 3,246,949 3,186,307 3,165,665 3,108,707 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.59 % 11.10 % 11.01 % 11.04 % 11.07 % Tier 1 ratio 12.57 % 12.05 % 11.96 % 12.02 % 12.05 % Total risk based capital ratio 13.03 % 12.52 % 12.45 % 12.48 % 12.49 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.36 % 10.05 % 10.02 % 9.92 % 10.06 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets** 9.56 % 9.04 % 8.89 % 8.84 % 9.00 % LIQUIDITY Net loans to total deposits 97.90 % 98.12 % 97.55 % 95.48 % 94.89 % Reliance on wholesale funding 17.71 % 18.61 % 19.01 % 17.39 % 17.65 % INCOME STATEMENT (THREE MONTH RESULTS; ANNUALIZED) Return on Average Assets 1.05 % 1.03 % 0.93 % 0.66 % 0.79 % Return on Average Common Equity 9.21 % 9.33 % 8.46 % 5.89 % 7.04 % Net interest margin (non-tax equivalent) 3.65 % 3.77 % 3.68 % 3.58 % 3.54 % ** Non-GAAP financial measure

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible book value, adjusted average tangible common equity, adjusted net income, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted operating revenues, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted allowance for loan losses, and related ratios and per share measures, including adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity, as used throughout this release, are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses (i) tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible book value and average tangible common equity (which exclude goodwill and other intangibles from equity and assets), and related ratios, to evaluate the adequacy of shareholders' equity and to facilitate comparisons with peers; (ii) adjusted allowance for loan losses (which includes net FMV adjustments related to acquired loans) as supplemental information for comparing the combined allowance and fair market value adjustments to the combined acquired and non-acquired loan portfolios (fair market value adjustments are available only for losses on acquired loans) to facilitate comparisons with peers; and (iii) adjusted net income, adjusted noninterest income and adjusted noninterest expense (which exclude merger-related expenses and/or gain or loss on sale of securities, as applicable), adjusted operating expense (which excludes merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles) and adjusted operating revenues (which includes net interest income and noninterest income and excludes gain or loss on sale of securities, as applicable) to evaluate core earnings and to facilitate comparisons with peers.