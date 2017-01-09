Park Sterling Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 2016 results on January 26, 2017

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Park Sterling Corporation ( NASDAQ : PSTB), the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, today announced that financial results for the fourth quarter of 2016 will be released on January 26, 2017 before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed toll free by dialing (877) 512-1104 and requesting the Park Sterling Corporation earnings call. Listeners should dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The live webcast and presentation slides will be available on www.parksterlingbank.com under Investor Relations, Investor Presentations. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed toll free by dialing (877) 344-7529 and requesting conference number 10099223.

About Park Sterling Corporation

