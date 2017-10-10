Park Sterling Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2017 results on October 26, 2017

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Park Sterling Corporation ( NASDAQ : PSTB), the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, today announced that financial results for the third quarter of 2017 will be released on Thursday, October 26, 2017 before the market opens. The financial results will be available on www.parksterlingbank.com under Investor Relations, News & Market Data, News.

