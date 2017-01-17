Parkbridge Lifestyle Communities Acquires Nestle In Resort, Heron's Landing and Glenway Village Land Lease Properties at Bobcaygeon, Ontario

Parkbridge adds three exceptional properties to its land lease community offering, for a combined portfolio of 124 properties across Canada

BOBCAYGEON, ON--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Parkbridge Lifestyle Communities ("Parkbridge") has completed the acquisition of Nestle In Resort, Heron's Landing and Glenway Village. Located in the heart of the Kawartha region in Ontario, Canada, these properties are an exciting addition to the Parkbridge portfolio. These retirement, family, and cottage RV resort properties are a natural fit for Parkbridge which currently owns and operates over 115 land lease properties across Canada.

Located on a stunning lakeside setting of 172 acres, with boat access to Sturgeon Lake and the Trent Severn Waterway system, these three properties offer numerous onsite amenities including a 4,000 sq. ft community gathering centre and entertainment hall, beach volleyball and basketball courts, fitness rooms, swimming pools, marina slips, a grocery store and much more.

As Canada's leading owner, operator and developer of residential land lease communities, cottage RV resorts and marinas, Parkbridge is committed to providing attainable, comfortable and secure places to live, vacation, and retire. Nestle In Resort, Glenway Village and Heron's Landing will contribute to Parkbridge's position as Canada's leader in offering land lease communities in breathtaking settings.

"We are excited about adding these properties to our Parkbridge portfolio," says Lachlan MacLean, Vice President of Property Operations for Parkbridge. "Acquiring these three properties is a perfect opportunity for us to continue delivering on our commitment to provide quality land lease communities with top-notch amenities and services, at an attainable price point for our customers. Our Parkbridge customer experience is what really differentiates us and we look forward to sharing these properties with our existing and future customers."

For more information on Parkbridge please visit www.parkbridge.com.

About Parkbridge:

www.parkbridge.com

Parkbridge Lifestyle Communities Inc. is Canada's leading owner, operator and developer of residential land lease communities, recreational resorts and marinas. Widely recognized as the industry leader in Canada, Parkbridge owns and operates the land, amenities and infrastructure while residents own the dwelling. It is a business model which offers solid investment fundamentals, high quality, affordable and well-located products, and communities which are geared toward Canada's changing demographics. Parkbridge's vision is to make residential and recreational communities affordable, yet exceptional.