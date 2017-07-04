Parkit Enterprise Releases Q2 2017 Results

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 4, 2017) - Parkit Enterprise Inc. ("Parkit" or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE:PKT)(OTCQX:PKTEF) has recently filed its interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended April 30, 2017 ("Q2 2017") on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The financial highlights for the period include:

Revenue of $619,674, comprised of fee income, profit from joint ventures and profit from associate;

Net income of $537,763, or $0.02 per share, inclusive of a foreign exchange gain of $164,716;

General and administrative expenses of $234,398, representing a 42% reduction versus the comparative period in the prior year;

Working capital of $2,332,354 (including cash of $1,739,788), which increased during the quarter by $519,127 or 29%; and

Net asset value increased by 3% to $17,332,170, equivalent to $0.54 per share.

During Q2 2017, the OP Holdings portfolio achieved the necessary milestone to earn the second payment of the contingent consideration of approximately $2.3 million (US$1.74 million). Net of reinvestment in the joint venture required pursuant to the OP Holdings joint venture and PAVe operating agreements, the Company expects to receive a net cash payment of approximately $341,000 (US$250,000). As a result of the reinvestment of the majority of the first and second payments of the contingent consideration, as well as a contractual one-time contribution from its fellow PAVe member, Parking Real Estate, LLC ("PRE"), approximately US$1.65 million has been pre-funded toward the Company's 5% equity commitment on future acquisitions which, in conjunction with mortgage financing, should allow the OP Holdings joint venture to more than double its current size, with no new equity contribution required by the Company.

About PARKIT

Parkit Enterprise Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, optimization and asset management of income producing parking facilities across North America. The Company's shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT) and on the OTCQX (Symbol: PKTEF).

