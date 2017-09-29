Parkit Enterprise Releases Q3 2017 Results

September 29, 2017 06:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 29, 2017) - Parkit Enterprise Inc. ("Parkit" or "the Company")(TSX VENTURE:PKT)(OTCQX:PKTEF) has recently filed its interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended July 31, 2017 ("Q3 2017") on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The financial highlights for the period include:
"Overall we are pleased with the performance of the underlying assets in the JV and Nashville property during the quarter", said Parkit Enterprise Inc CEO, Bryan Wallner.
For a more full explanation of the Company's Q3 2017 results, please refer to the Company's interim filings on SEDAR or the Company's website.
About PARKIT
Parkit Enterprise Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, optimization and asset management of income producing parking facilities across North America. The Company's shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT) and on the OTCQX (Symbol: PKTEF).
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.
Bryan WallnerChief Executive Officer(604) 424-8700bryan@parkitenterprise.comJoAnne OdetteChief Financial Officer(604) 424-8700joanne@parkitenterprise.com
