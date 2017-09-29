Parkit Enterprise Releases Q3 2017 Results

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 29, 2017) - Parkit Enterprise Inc. ("Parkit" or "the Company")(TSX VENTURE:PKT)(OTCQX:PKTEF) has recently filed its interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended July 31, 2017 ("Q3 2017") on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The financial highlights for the period include:

Revenue of $472,617, comprised of fee income, profit from joint ventures and profit from associate;

Net loss of $5,244, or $(0.00) per share, inclusive of a foreign exchange loss of $318,287;

General and administrative expenses of $160,361, representing a 32% reduction versus the comparative period in the prior year (excluding one-time proxy solicitation costs of $320,516 incurred in Q3 2016);

Working capital of $2,137,727 (including cash of $1,570,952), and

Net asset value increased to $17,349,051, equivalent to $0.54 per share.





"Overall we are pleased with the performance of the underlying assets in the JV and Nashville property during the quarter", said Parkit Enterprise Inc CEO, Bryan Wallner.

For a more full explanation of the Company's Q3 2017 results, please refer to the Company's interim filings on SEDAR or the Company's website.

About PARKIT

Parkit Enterprise Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, optimization and asset management of income producing parking facilities across North America. The Company's shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT) and on the OTCQX (Symbol: PKTEF).

