Parkland Nurseries & Garden Centre selected for national award

Parkland Nurseries & Garden Centre receives 2016 Retailer of Distinction Award from CanGift

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - The first garden centre in Red Deer, Alberta, Parkland Nurseries & Garden Centre is one of two winners of the 2016 Retailer of Distinction Award from the Canadian Gift Association (CanGift).

CanGift's Retailer of the Year Awards are based on criteria that are vital to retail success including visual merchandising and store design, business achievements, advertising and public relations and community involvement. The winners will be officially awarded at the Salute to Excellence Awards Reception, hosted by celebrity designer duo, Glen Peloso and Jamie Alexander, at the Spring 2017 Toronto Gift Fair on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

"It is indeed an honour to have the Retailer of Distinction Award bestowed upon us by CanGift," says Gloria Beck, owner of Parkland Nurseries. "On behalf of our staff, this award has reinforced the great pride we have in the work we do. Whether it is finding those unique items or providing our loyal customers with the ultimate in customer service, this award has given us the inspiration to keep our standards high!"

In 1971, Earl and Margaret Beck began Parkland Nurseries, a seasonal nursery business of 40 acres as a retirement hobby. In 1982, the business became a year-round operation encompassing greenhouses, a six acre outdoor plant area, landscape design services and garden centre. In addition, Parkland's gift shop carries a vast array of giftware, home décor and fashion accessories including an extensive Christmas shop.

Over one million plants move through the greenhouses and six acre outdoor sales area each year. Giftware and home décor, fashion, Christmas decorations and courses are ever growing the year-round nature of the business.

2016 winners in other categories include:

Retailer of the Year: Pharmasave Broadmead #232

Retailer of Distinction: Twisted Tree Nipawin Florist Inc.

Supplier of the Year (Large): Giftcraft Ltd.

Supplier of the Year (Medium): Grand International Trading

Supplier of the Year (Small): House of Koopslie

Supplier of the Year Honourable Mention (Large): Splash International Marketing Inc.

Supplier of the Year Honourable Mention (Medium): North American Country Home

Supplier of the Year Honourable Mention (Small): Timbers

Sales Representative of the Year (Independent): Larry Deszcz

Sales Representative of the Year (Corporate): Frances Windsor Hicks

Sales Representative of the Year Honourable Mention (Independent): Ann Courchesne

Sales Representative of the Year Honourable Mention (Independent): Gord Gallant

Sales Representative of the Year Honourable Mention (Corporate): Karen McElwain

About the Canadian Gift Association

CanGift is a national not-for-profit association dedicated to improving competitive capabilities and business effectiveness by giving suppliers and retailers opportunities to interact in Canada's $10 billion giftware industry. CanGift owns the Toronto, Alberta and Quebec Gift Fairs. For more information or to preview new and creative product, please visit cangift.org.

