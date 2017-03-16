Parks Associates: 20% of U.S. pay-TV subscribers are dissatisfied with their pay-TV service

New Research Deliverables Examine Consumer Trends of Cord Cutters, Cord Shavers, and Cord Nevers

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - New research from Parks Associates reveals that 20% of U.S. pay-TV subscribers say they are dissatisfied with their pay-TV service, representing a 100% increase since early 2013. TV Services: Changing the Channel Package shows only one-third of pay-TV subscribers are very satisfied with their pay-TV service, a drop from 57% who indicated very high satisfaction levels in 2013.

"High satisfaction with pay TV has dropped across all providers," said Brett Sappington, Senior Director of Research, Parks Associates. "Telco services have seen the highest drop in highly satisfied customers compared to cable and satellite providers. The plummeting satisfaction levels ultimately affect service/channel package upgrades, cord cutting, engagement, and perception of operator-driven service changes (e.g., dropped or added channels)."

Five percent of U.S. broadband households have never subscribed to a pay-TV service, according to Parks Associates' 360 View Update: Pay TV and the Reality of Cord Cutting. Adoption declines are most notable among younger heads of household; the average age of pay-TV subscribers is older now than in 2014.

"The pay-TV industry continues to experience worldwide growth, but the North American market is experiencing a decline in penetration," Sappington said. "A combination of factors, including high monthly fees and a wide selection of OTT services, are pushing consumers away from traditional pay TV. Operators are now adjusting their strategies to address this new environment, including partnering with OTT video services or launching their own independent OTT services. Our research also shows that promotional options, including free or subsidized CPE, could entice potential Cord Cutters or Cord Shavers to keep their services."

Over 63 million U.S. broadband households subscribe to an OTT video service, and 36% of U.S. broadband households have at least one streaming media player. The market research firm announced the top 10 list of subscription OTT video services for the U.S. market at the end of 2016, which included Netflix, Amazon Video (Amazon Prime), Hulu, MLB.TV, WWE Network, Sling TV, HBO Now, Crunchyroll, Showtime, and CBS All Access.

360 View Update: Pay TV and the Reality of Cord Cutting quantifies the consumer groups that are flowing away from traditional pay TV, including those cancelling services and those who never subscribe. It also assesses their motivations, values, and viewing habits, including profiles of Cord Cutters, Cord Shavers, and Cord Nevers.

TV Services: Changing the Channel Package examines global and regional trends in video service packaging, including skinny bundles and online pay-TV services as well as consumer preferences related to channel package trends. The report forecasts that online/OTT pay-TV services (such as Sky Now TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV Now) will flourish across global markets.

Parks Associates will examine the pay-TV and OTT landscape at the 21st-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 23-25, in San Francisco. The conference features keynotes from Comcast, Cox Communications, Intel, and Vivint Smart Home and includes other executives in the connected entertainment and digital home technology industries.

