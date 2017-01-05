Parks Associates: 26% of U.S. broadband households own a smart home device, 7% increase over 2015

Research firm shares new consumer IoT data at CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES on January 5

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - Parks Associates announced new research today from a Q4 2016 nationwide survey, featured in the upcoming 360 View: Residential Security and Smart Home, showing 26% of U.S. broadband households now own a smart home device, up from 19% at the end of 2015. The research firm hosts CONNECTIONS™ Summit today, the first day of CES® 2017, featuring new research on consumer engagement with IoT solutions combined with strategic insights to drive mainstream adoption of smart home products and services.

CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Engaging Consumers: IoT and the Smart Home takes place January 5, 2017, at the Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4405, in Las Vegas, featuring over 35 industry executives in six sessions on smart home adoption and usage, demand for new features, privacy and security issues, and crossover opportunities with connected health, energy management, and connected entertainment:

Creating New Value in the Connected Home: Integration, Partnerships, and Privacy

IoT Crossover: Smart Home, Entertainment, Appliances, Cars, and Energy

The Role of Connected Health Services in the Smart Home

IoT and Smart Home: Seamless Interoperability

IoT: Support Services and Managing the Experience

IoT and Smart Home: Changing Business Models

The one-day Summit concludes with a Networking Reception, sponsored by Homematic IP. CONNECTIONS™ Summit sponsors include Homematic IP, Vivint Smart Home, Alarm.com, Arrayent, Audio Analytic, Carrier, Cirrent, EVRYTHNG, Galaxywind, Greenwave Systems, Hampton Products, Icontrol Networks, NXP, ROC-Connect, Support.com, Sutherland Global Services, TROVE, and Whisker Labs.

"In the last two years, smart home device ownership has more than doubled, and we estimate companies will sell almost 55 million smart home devices in 2020," said Stuart Sikes, President, Parks Associates. "With adoption now over one-fourth of all U.S. broadband households, smart home companies are focused on expanding their product footprint, offering new value propositions to consumers, and creating new opportunities to monetize their IoT platforms. We appreciate the support from our speakers and event sponsors and look forward to a successful CONNECTIONS™ Summit as we examine new strategies to cross the chasm for the smart home."

"There's not likely to be any silver bullet for the connected consumer market driving the smart home market in the next year but rather the gradual refinement and awareness of value propositions that really matter to mass-market consumers (e.g., security, savings, convenience) along with the support, marketing, and service infrastructure to drive mainstream adoption," said Asit Goel, SVP and GM, Secure Monitoring & Control / Internet of Things, NXP Semiconductors.

"From a consumer perspective, voice control is the biggest technology innovation impacting the connected home market," said Bernd Grohmann, Executive Vice President and CTO, eQ-3 AG. "In terms of development of the smart home industry, we see the advent of IPv6 as the dominating device protocol forming the universal standard based on a next-generation radio technology as at least equally important."

"We need to give consumers choice to control their home in the way that's most convenient for them in the moment -- whether it's a few taps on their mobile, using their TV remote with voice commands, or via their web browser," said Daniel Herscovici, SVP & GM, Xfinity Home, Comcast. "At Comcast, we added voice control to our smart home platform last summer. We suspect voice will be one of the interfaces to help drive sales and innovation in 2017 as natural language and AI move more fully into the smart home market."

"Consumers are making decisions about which smart home solutions to purchase based on the value the services will add to their daily life and compatibility with their current devices and anchor services (i.e., home security, wireless, broadband, pay TV)," said Karen Kosh, VP, Broadband and Mobility Business, OnProcess Technology. "As sales of connected products steadily increase, consumers will require support across multiple products. There is an opportunity to bring sense to it all through technology, IoT-enabled analytics, and targeted managed support services that focus on fulfilling the customers' needs without creating unnecessary effort for the customer."

"Wi-Fi's emergence as the consumer's communications platform of choice for the connected home has done as much as anything to advance this industry and put it in position to become pervasive and potentially game changing," said Isaias Sudit, Founder, TROVE Predictive Data Science. "The other technology that will be truly transformative in the smart home arena -- a technology that is often under the radar in this type of discussion -- is data analytics, specifically predictive data analytics. Predictive data analytics doesn't make a smart device work, but it will have an incredible impact on how vendors get the right smart devices and systems into the hands of customers that will want them, will use them, and will pay for them."

Event Speakers include:

A&D Medical - Terry Duesterhoeft, President and CEO

Alarm.com - Lainie Muller, Director, Wellness

American Family Ventures - Dan Reed, Managing Director

Arrayent Inc. - William Oget, VP Engineering

Audio Analytic - Chris Mitchell, Founder & CEO

Care Angel - Wolf Shlagman, CEO, Founder & Chief Angel

Carrier - Matthew Pine, Vice President, Marketing

Cirrent - Rob Conant, CEO

Comcast - Daniel Herscovici, SVP & GM, Xfinity Home

Dixons Carphone - Dave Ward, Head of New Technology, Innovation & Connected Home

eQ-3 AG - Bernd Grohmann, Executive Vice President and CTO

Ericsson - Pierre Fitzgerald, Global Energy & Utilities Industry Lead

EVRYTHNG, Inc. - Curt Schacker, SVP, Smart Home

F-Secure Corporation - Kristian Järnefelt, EVP Consumer Security

Galaxywind Network Systems Co., Ltd. - Chester Chen, Director of International Market

General Motors - Nick Pudar, Director GM Strategic Initiatives

Greenwave Systems - Jim Hunter, Chief Scientist and Technology Evangelist

Icontrol Networks - Letha McLaren, Chief Marketing Officer

Independa - Kian Saneii, Founder and CEO

Nest Labs - François Girodolle, Head of European Developer Relations

NXP Semiconductors - Asit Goel, SVP and GM, Secure Monitoring & Control / Internet of Things

OnProcess Technology - Karen Kosh, Vice President, Broadband and Mobility Business

Philips - Liat Ben-Zur, Senior Vice-President and Digital Technology Leader

Qualcomm - Joseph Bousaba, Vice President, Smart Home & Consumer Businesses

ROC-Connect - Kevin Meagher, SVP Business Development

Samsung Electronics America - Bill Lee, Vice President of Smart Home Product Marketing

Sears Holdings Corporation - Chris McGugan, General Manager, Innovation and Kenmore

Support.com - Chris Koverman, VP of Product & Engineering

Sutherland Global Services -Ratul Sengupta, Vice President, Client Engagement

Target - Gene Han, Vice President- Consumer IoT, Head of SF Innovation Office

Thread Group - Grant Erickson, President

TROVE - Isaias Sudit, Founder

Vivint Smart Home - Alex Dunn, President

Vodafone - Erik Kling, Vice President, IoT New Business Development

Whisker Labs - Bob Marshall, CEO

Media and organizations supporting the event include Platinum Supporter Internet of Things Consortium and supporters Antenna Group, Appliance DESIGN Magazine, B2 Group, BayPay Forum, Best Web Design Agencies, bestseos.com, Cablefax, CIOReview, Conference Guru, CrowdReviews, Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Council, FierceCable, FierceMobileIT, FierceOnlineVideo, FierceTelecom, FierceWireless, HomeGrid Forum, IPSO Alliance, MoCA, Open Connectivity Foundation, PharmaVOICE, SmartGridSpain, TelcoProfessionals, Thread Group, TopSEOs.com, and Visibility Magazine.

To register for CONNECTIONS™ Summit, visit http://bit.ly/CONN_Summit. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific research data, please contact Holly Sprague at hsprague@gmail.com.

For more information on Parks Associates research or events, visit www.parksassociates.com, or contact sales@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113. Parks Associates will be at Booth #41073 in Sands A-D throughout CES 2017.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. The executive event features one day of panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and innovative business models. The 2017 CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 5 during CES, which runs January 5-8 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http//www.connectionssummit.com