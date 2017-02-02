Parks Associates: 7% of U.S. broadband households own smart light bulbs

Firm announces speakers for eighth-annual Smart Energy Summit, February 20-22 in Austin

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - New IoT research from Parks Associates shows that 7% of U.S. broadband households own smart light bulbs. The firm notes that while smart thermostats are the most popular single energy-based smart home device (11%), smart light bulbs encourage more multiple purchases. Owners of these devices have an average number of 2.4, compared to approximately one device per smart thermostat household.

The international firm and other key industry leaders in the smart home, energy, and IoT spaces will examine strategies for utilities to leverage these smart home devices to benefit the grid and develop compelling value propositions for their customers at the eighth-annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, February 20-22, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas.

"Creating a mass market for energy management is challenging, but there is a vital role for energy within the smart home," said Stuart Sikes, President, Parks Associates. "Consumers can benefit from a number of engaging products that provide cost savings, appliance monitoring, and smart lighting that can change color to set a mood in different rooms throughout the house. Speakers at Smart Energy Summit will share insights on their experiences selling IoT solutions to consumers."

"If you are looking for ways to enhance the customer experience, this is a must-attend conference -- great speakers, insightful research, and innovative ideas -- all focused on engaging energy consumers in mutually beneficial ways," said Deborah Kimberly, VP, Customer Energy Solutions, Austin Energy.

"The Smart Energy Summit is an excellent event for us to keep a finger on the pulse of how utilities are engaging consumers and how Bidgely disaggregation technology can help empower those efforts," said Leesa Lee, VP Marketing, Bidgely.

"We believe solar energy is a key component of a smart home," said Jeremy Warren, CTO of Vivint Smart Home. "Combining rooftop solar power with smart learning capabilities will help homeowners manage energy and save money, which enhances their smart home experience."

The Smart Energy Summit agenda features keynotes, presentations, and speaker panels from experts in energy management, with discussions on new technologies and consumer research. Parks Associates will also host a pre-conference research workshop, "Utilities and Consumer Engagement Strategies," on Monday, February 20, 1:00-5:00 p.m.

At the workshop, industry expert Kenneth Wacks will share his insights on interoperability (making everything work together). "For too long, interoperability has been a stated goal but in reality rarely crosses application domains. I have personally wrestled with interoperability failures because manufacturers focused on products rather than systems. This must change in order to achieve a mass market for integrated home systems."

The following speakers will participate in the Smart Energy Summit:

KEYNOTES/KEY SPEAKERS

SPEAKERS

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer examines new cross-industry opportunities in the expanding market for energy solutions, including connected devices, energy management, utility services, and home control platforms and services, as they evolve within the smart home and consumer-based Internet of Things.

Smart Energy Summit focuses particularly on the challenge of engaging consumers with energy-related solutions. Research analysts, thought leaders, and industry executives present and discuss business strategies, case studies, partnership opportunities, and consumer research that utilities, service providers, retailers, and manufacturers can use to expand and monetize their energy offerings.

The eighth-annual Smart Energy Summit will take place February 20-22, 2017, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy17 and on the Smart Energy Insights Blog. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.ses2017.com.