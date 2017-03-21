Parks Associates: Adoption of voice assistants such as Amazon Echo and Google Home more than doubles from 2015 to 2016

New report shows 56% of U.S. broadband households find it appealing to use voice assistance to control smart home devices

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Parks Associates today announced new smart home research showing that the adoption rate of smart speakers with voice assistants grew from 5% of U.S. broadband households in Q4 2015 to 12% in Q4 2016. Voice Assistants and Technologies: Ecosystem and Market Leaders examines the growing market for these smart home devices and the impact of voice control as a major market transformation in both the user experience (UX) and user interface (UI).

"In the past five years, voice control and voice-based technologies have experienced massive growth in the consumer market, igniting the competitive landscape among current and emerging smart home players," said Dina Abdelrazik, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "Voice interfaces are advancing due to continued improvements in machine learning and natural language processing, paired with the prevalence of portable devices. Apple increased consumer familiarity of voice control with its introduction of Siri in 2011, but the later-to-market Amazon Alexa has taken a clear lead in this category."

Parks Associates shows that a slightly higher percentage of consumers (56%) want to use voice-activated personal assistance to control smart home devices compared to those who want to use voice to control entertainment devices (55%). Voice-based personal assistants like Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana are driving that interest, and Parks Associates estimates that 15.3 million Amazon Echo devices (i.e., Amazon Echo, Dot, and Tap) were sold in 2016.

"Adoption for voice assistants will increase as these devices add more and varied capabilities to match the many use cases possible in the smart home and IoT," Abdelrazik said. "The Alexa Skills Kit has grown by roughly 40% since January 2016, recently exceeding 10,000 skills, and Amazon plans to release new Alexa devices that can also make phone calls and work as intercoms. Google Home has countered by adding its Google Express delivery network for home shopping."

Voice Assistants and Technologies: Ecosystem and Market Leaders examines the growing momentum of voice-based technologies in key industry verticals, driven by the use of connected speaker products, smartphones, and interactive devices. The report examines the ecosystem for voice-based technologies, identifies the market leaders in voice assistants, and assesses the market impact of voice on product and service sectors.

