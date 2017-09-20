Partner Communications Selects Cloudify and VMware to Help Deliver an Open-vCPE and SD-WAN Solution in Record Time

Telecom has taken 'orchestration-first' approach with open-source orchestration software to virtualize its network functions in less than one-third the normal time

NEW YORK, NY and PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - September 20, 2017) - Cloudify and VMware, Inc. ( NYSE : VMW), today announced the companies are helping Partner Communications ( NASDAQ : PTNR) ( TASE : PTNR) implement a novel approach to network functions virtualization (NFV) that has resulted in a rapid conversion to NFV and a reduction in cost-per-customer to deliver network services.

Partner Communications, a leading Israeli Telco group, selected Cloudify and VMware to launch its new vCPE and SD-WAN solution called V-NET. Based on the open-source TOSCA standard, V-NET was delivered through a unique, cloud-native approach to network service orchestration using an agile/incremental approach referred to as "orchestration first." The approach focuses on designing and deploying the NFV orchestration and automation capabilities first atop the company's existing network infrastructure (physical or virtual). New virtualized network services can then be deployed in days or weeks rather than months.

Novel Orchestration-First Approach Reduces Barrier for NFV Adoption

To date, most approaches to NFV adoption follow a process in which a new, virtual infrastructure is built from the ground up to replace the existing physical network functions. Then, virtualized network functions are deployed atop the new infrastructure. Finally, the critical components of orchestration and automation are added prior to launching the new NFV services. This process typically takes 12-18 months and involves multiple cycles of vendor selection, internal training and POCs.

Cloudify and VMware delivered to Partner Communications the solution very quickly. The team first deployed automation for the manual steps of setting up and configuring physical network functions and firewall services on Partner Communications' existing VMware platform. This new "orchestration first" approach takes advantage of a collaboration between Cloudify and VMware that accelerates NFV adoption. Users of Cloudify with VMware vCloud NFV™ can deploy new VNFs over their hybrid cloud deployments, automating lifecycle management. They also can correlate information gathered from both software platforms to deliver improved performance and utilization of the underlying hardware.

The approach enabled Partner Communications' operational team to employ pluggable open VNFs. These were easily integrated with existing billing and activation services. As a result, Partner was able to move V-NET to production in less than six months. V-NET provides a complete self-service experience for managing its network services.

Cloudify and VMware collaborated on this "open vCPE" solution enabling Partner Communications to deliver a new, virtual, managed service offering. The Open vCPE (virtual customer premises equipment) solution includes the VMware NFV Infrastructure platform, the Cloudify Orchestrator, virtual firewall and router functions and both CPE and vCPE customer premise options. Open vCPE delivers all of the core benefits of a vCPE services model, with the added value of being open, by using any CPE or vCPE and any VNF to build an end-to-end virtual managed service.

Capabilities and Benefits of Partner's V-NET System

Network traffic management for central IT and branches via a single interface

Backups of up all communications, services and information security systems, including cellular, wired and fiber optic, operating in parallel and providing continuity of service

Rapid setup of new branches and connections to the network

Automated, real-time alerts covering problems at branches locations

Simplified network policy management for the organization and branches

Supporting Quotes

Raz Bartov, Vice President Technologies and IT, Partner Communications

"NFV is fundamentally changing the way communications services are provided, and Partner is pleased to be leading the way in our market. The Partner V-NET platform creates intelligent management of communications networks, services and cloud access, enabling IT managers to have direct access to any point or branch of the management interface, while saving significant manpower, time, hardware and money. Our decision to use Cloudify with VMware vCloud NFV to drive our NFV adoption process dramatically shortened our time to market with the V-NET platform."

Nati Shalom, Chief Technology Officer, Cloudify

"Lowering the barriers to entry for NFV adoption is our first priority. It's one of the reasons we're a founding Platinum member of the ONAP community, where Cloudify is aligned with the future direction of NFV adoption. Our orchestration-first, open source, cloud-native approach to NFV adoption reduces the learning curve and accelerates VNF on-boarding. Working with Partner, we've achieved another milestone, lowering cost and complexity barriers so that Tier-2 carriers can adopt NFV. This approach to NFV adoption will shape how NFV projects look going forward."

Honoré LaBourdette, Vice President of Market Development, Telco Group, VMware

"Communications service providers such as Partner can benefit significantly from network functions virtualization based on open architectures and proven underlying infrastructure such as VMware vCloud NFV. By joining together with Cloudify and Partner, we are demonstrating a model for network evolution that can improve service agility and velocity to drive revenues, while simultaneously reducing overall costs for greater profitability."

About Cloudify

Cloudify specializes in IT operations automation technology that manages application and network services through open orchestration. The company's Cloudify software enhances the velocity and reliability of software deployment, lifecycle management and network functions in cloud-native environments. Built and maintained by an open source community, Cloudify is used by telecoms, internet service providers, financial services firms, e-commerce companies and others for NFV operations and cloud management & orchestration.

Cloudify is spearheading open standard initiatives in cloud management and NFV and is the leading orchestration provider behind the TOSCA specification. Cloudify is a founding member of ONAP, a consortium defining open source, next-generation network automation standards, and an active member in OASIS and ETSI standard bodies.

Cloudify has corporate offices in the US, Europe and Asia. More at cloudify.co.

About VMware

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers realize possibilities by accelerating their digital transformation journeys. With VMware solutions, organizations are improving business agility by modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds, driving innovation with modern apps, creating exceptional experiences by empowering the digital workspace, and safeguarding customer trust by transforming security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

VMware, vCloud, and vCloud NFV are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

