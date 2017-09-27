Partners Value Investments LP Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 27, 2017) - Partners Value Investments LP (the "Partnership") (TSX VENTURE:PVF) announced today that it received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid (the "Bid") to purchase up to 3,677,056 of its non-voting equity limited partnership units (the "Equity LP Units"), representing approximately 5% of its currently outstanding Equity LP Units. The period of the Bid will remain effective from September 29, 2017 to September 28, 2018, or such earlier date that the Partnership completes its purchases.

Purchases by the Partnership pursuant to the Bid will be made by its broker, RBC Capital Markets, through the facilities of the Exchange and all applicable exchanges in Canada. The price which the Partnership will pay for any Equity LP Units purchased will be the market price of the Equity LP Units at the time of acquisition. Any Equity LP Units acquired through the Bid will be cancelled. As of September 27, 2017, there were 73,541,131 Equity LP Units outstanding.

From time to time, when the Partnership does not possess material non-public information about itself or its securities, it may enter into a pre-defined plan with its broker to allow for the repurchase of securities at times when it ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading blackout periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. Any such plans entered into with the Partnership's broker will be adopted in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

