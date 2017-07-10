Pat DiCapo Acquires Securities of Taku Gold Corp.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - Pasquale DiCapo (the "Acquiror") and the Acquiror's joint actor PowerOne Capital Markets Limited (the "Joint Actor") announce that on July 7, 2017, they acquired ownership of securities of Taku Gold Corp. (the "Issuer") as part of a private placement of units (each a "Unit") of the Issuer (the "Transaction"). Each Unit consists of one common share (each a "Share") in the capital of the Issuer and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). In particular, the Acquiror acquired 2,750,000 Units for $0.10 per Unit and the Joint Actor received 551,700 broker warrants (each a "Broker Warrant"). Each Warrant and each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Share at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Transaction.

The Shares acquired represent approximately 8.83% of the outstanding common shares of the Issuer post-Transaction (or approximately 17.57% on a partially diluted basis, ie. assuming the exercise of all Warrants and Broker Warrants owned by the Acquiror and the Joint Actor, respectively). Neither the Acquiror nor the Joint Actor owned any securities prior to the Transaction. The Acquiror paid total consideration of $275,000. The Broker Warrants were acquired by the Joint Actor as consideration pursuant to the terms of a finder agreement entered with the Issuer in connection with the Transaction.

The Transaction was a private placement transaction, and did not occur through the facilities of any stock exchange. The Acquiror acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes, and the Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease beneficial ownership, control or direction over these securities or other securities of the Issuer, whether through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise. The Acquiror does not have any plans or future intentions in respect of the matters set forth on the list in Item 5 of Form 62-103F1.

The Acquiror's address is 130 King Street West, Suite 2210, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1E4. The address of the Issuer's head office is 409 Granville Street, Suite 608, Vancouver BC V6C1T2.

To obtain a copy of the report filed pursuant to applicable securities regulations in connection with the foregoing, please see below.