Patented Medicine Prices Review Board seeks applicants for Chairperson and Board member positions

Governor in Council selection processes underway
The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) is seeking applicants for membership on the Board by way of open, transparent, and merit-based Governor in Council selection processes for the positions of Chairperson and Board member.
Members of the Board are part-time, Governor in Council appointees who preside over hearings into allegations of excessive drug pricing brought by PMPRB staff against patent-holding pharmaceutical companies.
The Chairperson is designated as the chief executive officer and has the authority and responsibility to supervise and direct the work of the PMPRB. He/she exercises direction over the quasi-judicial and operational functions of the PMRPB and acts as deputy head under the Financial Administration Act.
Candidates interested in these unique opportunities are encouraged to apply online by visiting the Government of Canada's Governor in Council Appointments website for more information.
