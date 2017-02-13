Patented Medicine Prices Review Board seeks applicants for Chairperson and Board member positions

Governor in Council selection processes underway

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 13, 2017) - Patented Medicine Prices Review Board

The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) is seeking applicants for membership on the Board by way of open, transparent, and merit-based Governor in Council selection processes for the positions of Chairperson and Board member.

Members of the Board are part-time, Governor in Council appointees who preside over hearings into allegations of excessive drug pricing brought by PMPRB staff against patent-holding pharmaceutical companies.

The Chairperson is designated as the chief executive officer and has the authority and responsibility to supervise and direct the work of the PMPRB. He/she exercises direction over the quasi-judicial and operational functions of the PMRPB and acts as deputy head under the Financial Administration Act.

Candidates interested in these unique opportunities are encouraged to apply online by visiting the Government of Canada's Governor in Council Appointments website for more information.

Quick Facts

The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board is an independent quasi-judicial body with a regulatory mandate to protect the interests of Canadian consumers by ensuring the prices of patented medicines sold in Canada are not excessive.

Patented Medicine Prices Review Board members are chosen for their particular experience, expertise, and qualifications: past and current members have been drawn from various relevant professional backgrounds including medicine, pharmacology, pharmacy, law, public health, and academia.

Patented Medicine Prices Review Board members are appointed for a period of five years, and may be reappointed for a second five-year term.

