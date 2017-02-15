Patented Medicine Prices Review Board will hear evidence in the matter of the price of orphan drug Soliris

February 15, 2017 15:30 ET
Proceedings to resume February 20, 2017 in Ottawa
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board public hearing in the matter of the price of the patented medicine Soliris will resume on Monday, February 20 until Friday, March 3, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EST) at the following location:
The purpose of the hearing is to determine whether, under sections 83 and 85 of the Patent Act, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., the pharmaceutical company that exercises patent rights for Soliris and sells the medicine in Canada, is selling or has sold Soliris in any market in Canada at a price that, in the opinion of the Hearing Panel of the Board, is or was excessive and if so, what order, if any, should be made.
Soliris is the first and only treatment for patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria, a rare and life-threatening blood disorder characterized by excessive destruction of red blood cells; and Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder characterized by blood clots in small vessels.
Sofie McCoy-AstellManager, CommunicationsPatented Medicine Prices Review Board613-960-9728Sofie.McCoy-Astell@pmprb-cepmb.gc.ca
