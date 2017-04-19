PathGuide Technologies Adds More Metrics Tools and Bulk Order Management to its Latitude Warehouse Management System

Latitude WMS upgrades announced in conjunction with the opening of registration for user conference

BOTHELL, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - PathGuide Technologies, a leading provider of warehouse management system (WMS) solutions for industrial and retail distributors, today announced enhanced features for its flagship product, Latitude, including customer-specific packing slips and bulk order management. The upgrades are in response to customer requests for improved and easier task tools. These include:

1. Summary Scorecard. New, top-level metrics scorecard that summarizes performance categories for employees, employee groups and the company.

2. Bulk Management. New functionality to review and manage sales orders in bulk, and change route, stop and priority.

3. New Reason Codes. Create and prompt reason codes for short-shipped line items and received returned items, directly on RF handheld or Latitude Web.

4. Unique Packing Slips. Additional customer-specific packing slips can be defined and printed at the ship-to level.

5. Improved Serial Number Formatting. Set serial number formats based on vendor or item, for improved accuracy.

6. Post-Shipment Load Staging. Stage loads after shipping and invoicing, while retaining visibility into staged location.

In conjunction with the release of Latitude upgrades, PathGuide is also announcing that registration is now open for its Latitude User Conference (LUC), to be held at Seattle's Cedarbrook Lodge September 10-12. The conference gives new Latitude users, warehouse staff, executives, IT professionals, and prospective clients a chance to discuss best practices with industry peers and PathGuide engineers. Attendees will have the opportunity for hands-on training sessions using the latest version of Latitude.

This year, the keynote address will be delivered by TEDx Talks speaker and celebrated career coach, Bill Eckstrom. Bill's speech, "Getting Comfortable With Discomfort," will highlight the importance of venturing out of comfort zones in order to maximize business and personal success.

Early registration discounts are available through July 21, 2017. For more information about the conference, visit: http://www.pathguide.com/PathGuideLatitudeUserConference2017.aspx

About PathGuide Technologies

PathGuide Technologies, Inc., a privately held company founded in 1989, is a leading provider of warehouse management solutions for industrial & retail distributors across North America. PathGuide's software and services help suppliers increase productivity and order accuracy, improve customer service and lower labor costs, ultimately driving greater profitability. To learn how distributors of all sizes can benefit from improved warehouse management, visit www.pathguide.com.