PathSoftware Announces Integration with First American Mortgage Solutions' FraudGuard

Seamless access to comprehensive, decision-support tool helps lenders quickly identify potential loan risk

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - PathSoftware™, a highly-configurable, cloud-based mortgage loan origination software (LOS) from CalyxSoftware®, today announced its integration with First American Mortgage Solutions' FraudGuard®, a data-driven decision-support tool that increases the speed and accuracy of application reviews to help mitigate risk and improve loan quality. The tool leverages advanced analytics, reporting, defect trending and audit trails, drawing on public, private and proprietary data sources garnered from over 28 million reviewed loans.

The DirectConnect integration enables PathSoftware users to seamlessly access FraudGuard without having to leave the LOS and run automated decision support services that provide critical data insights. This helps residential lenders, including credit unions, streamline operations and become more efficient through process and workflow automation, data aggregation and risk analysis. In addition, it gives lenders the confidence that they are originating compliant loans, which in turn allows them to provide homebuyers with a quicker loan approval and a better consumer experience.

"We're thrilled to be the first risk mitigation provider to integrate with the PathSoftware LOS," said Kevin Wall, President of First American Mortgage Solutions. "FraudGuard is designed to improve loan quality, and the more we can do to give lenders the convenience and confidence to quickly produce higher quality loans, the better the experience and outcome for everyone, including consumers."

"In today's highly regulated mortgage environment, lenders need to prove they're originating loans to the highest quality standards," said Bob Dougherty, Vice President of Business Development, at PathSoftware. "Our integration with First American Mortgage Solutions' FraudGuard will help lenders identify potential fraud risk in mortgage applications, giving them the confidence that they're complying with regulations."

About PathSoftware

PathSoftware is a new loan origination software (LOS) from CalyxSoftware, and the first data-driven, not form-driven LOS. Conceived and engineered for mid-tier to large, enterprise-level financial institutions, PathSoftware is a highly structured, end-to-end, cloud-based system with flexible, yet precisely configured, workflows for maximum visibility and productivity in a single, integrated, multi-channel platform. The depth and breadth of crafted workflow management and role-based functionality -- and the resulting visibility, accountability and scalability -- set PathSoftware apart. For more information, visit www.pathsoftware.com.

About First American Mortgage Solutions

First American Mortgage Solutions, a part of the First American family of companies, provides comprehensive solutions for residential lenders and servicers covering the entire loan spectrum. First American Mortgage Solutions, together with First American's broader capabilities, serves as a single source for title and settlement, data and analytics, fraud and verification, regulatory compliance, valuation and collateral risk, quality control, fulfillment services, and default services. More information about First American Mortgage Solutions can be found at www.firstam.com/mortgagesolutions.

About First American