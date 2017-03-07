Pathway Program Gives Mountain House High School (MHHS) Students Two Years of College by the Time They Graduate

Associate of Science (AS) Degree and Career Training Program for MHHS Students Is the Joint Creation of Lammersville Unified School District (LUSD) and San Joaquin Delta College Mountain House Campus

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - The graduating class of 2021 could be facing tuition costs as high as $339,000 for four years of higher education. However, thanks to the Early College Pathway Program, some graduates of Mountain House High School (MHHS) will have a leg up on college since they will have both a high school diploma and an Associate of Science (AS) degree, while others will graduate with the credentials they need to begin a career. The Pathway Program, developed in conjunction with San Joaquin Delta College Mountain House Campus, the gives high school students access to college classes so they can acquire two or more years of college credit upon graduation.

The Pathway Program was co-created by the Lammersville Unified School District, San Joaquin Delta College Mountain House Campus. MHHS first opened its doors in fall 2014, and the Pathway Program began spring 2016, with 38 students. Since then, two more cohorts have been added, with plans to expand to 150 students within two years. The first cohort graduates in May 2019 with an Associate of Science degree and a high school diploma. Students can apply to the Pathway Program as high school freshmen and commit to two classes per semester in order to earn their AS degree.

"Gerry was instrumental in bringing the Delta College Mountain House Campus to Mountain House and in helping us create the Pathway Program," said Dr. Jessie Garza-Roderick, Associate Dean of San Joaquin Delta College Mountain House Campus. "This is the kind of program that enriches both the community and the college, promoting diversity in education at the same time it gives high school students an opportunity to earn their AS degree."

Any student interested in San Joaquin Delta College Mountain House Campus courses can apply for admissions. What makes the program successful is the proximity of MHHS to the Delta College Mountain House campus. Pathway Program classes are incorporated into the high school curriculum and students attend college classes after school hours on the college campus.

"Being an exurb of Silicon Valley, parents are focused on preparing their kids for college, but the Pathway Program also provides vocational training in fields such as computer networking," added Dr. Kirk Nicholas, Superintendent of the Lammersville USD. "Our high school is ranked as one of the top 100 high schools in California partly because our goal is to meet the educational needs of all students, including those who are college bound and those seeking career training. The Pathway Program is just one way we help our students become more competitive in applying for university admissions.

"Families move to Mountain House because it's one of the most affordable well designed communities in the East San Francisco Bay area market, and because of the quality of education," said Gerry Kamilos, CEO of Kamilos Companies. "Part of my vision for Mountain House has always been to offer local retail, recreation facilities, and one of the best school systems in the State, which includes the partnership between K-12 and the community college. With the support of San Joaquin Delta College Mountain House Campus, we are able to help Mountain House High School students get a head start on their education. These types of community enrichment programs are what make Mountain House attractive to young professionals and families."

According to CollegeData.com, the average cost of an in-state public college is $24,610 per year and the average cost of a private college is $49,320. Even within the state of California, state university costs are $22,000 per year and higher. At a cost of $46 per unit, parents of Pathway Program students can save $25,000 or more of college fees.

San Joaquin Delta College established its Mountain House Campus in July 2009 with the help of a $14 million advanced payment provided by Kamilos Companies. As a result, students are able to attend classes locally, without having to commute to Livermore or Stockton. Having the college as a local resource also is attracting the attention of area businesses. Tesla, for example, recently established a plant in Livermore and is interested in working with the Mountain House Campus.

For more information about the Mustang Early College Pathway Program, visit http://mhhsearlycollegepathway.weebly.com/.

About the Pathway Program

The Mustang Early College Program Pathway is a partnership between San Joaquin Delta College Mountain House Campus and the Mountain House High School to help students gain experience in taking college level courses, earn dual credits at both schools, and earn a high school diploma and an Associate of Science degree while in high school. Graduates of the program have a real advantage in applying for college, and realize a huge financial savings having completed two or more years of course work.

