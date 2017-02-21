Patient Home Monitoring Announces Date and Time for Quarterly Conference Call

LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA--(Marketwired - Feb. 21, 2017) -

Patient Home Monitoring (PHM) (TSX VENTURE:PHM), a healthcare services company in the US, announced today that it will host its Quarterly Conference Call on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 4:30p.m. EST.

PHM's Quarterly conference will review Q1 of FY 2017 and update the market on plans for 2017 and beyond at 4:30p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

Conference Call Details

The details of the call are:

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 4:30p.m. EST US & Canada Toll Free: Dial In: (888) 364-3107 Meeting ID Number: 370 52 33

Financial professionals are invited to call in to register in advance to ask questions. To pre-register as a qualified caller, please e-mail investorinfo@myphm.com by 9 a.m. EST Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

About PHM

The explosive growth in the number of elderly patients in the US healthcare market is creating pressure to provide more efficient delivery systems. Healthcare providers, such as hospitals, physicians and pharmacies, are seeking partners that can offer a range of products and services that improve outcomes, reduce hospital readmissions, and help control costs. PHM fills this need by delivering a growing number of specialized products and services to achieve these goals. PHM is company that serves patients with heart disease and other chronic health conditions, this operation is a platform for acquisitions and organic growth. PHM is focused on a highly fragmented and developing market of small privately-held companies servicing chronically ill patients with multiple disease states caused mainly by age and obesity. PHM's post acquisition organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient's services and making life easier for the patient.

