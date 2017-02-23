Patient Home Monitoring Releases Conference Call Highlighting Financial Q1 FY 2017

LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

Patient Home Monitoring (PHM) (TSX VENTURE:PHM), a healthcare services company with operations in the U.S., led by CEO Casey Hoyt, provided highlights of its financials for Q1 FY 2017.

To listen to the full interactive conference call please go to the link provided:

http://cc.readytalk.com/play?id=coyvx1

Participants from PHM were Casey Hoyt (CEO) and Todd Zehnder (Chief Strategy Officer).

About PHM

The explosive growth in the number of elderly patients in the US healthcare market is creating pressure to provide more efficient delivery systems. Healthcare providers, such as hospitals, physicians and pharmacies, are seeking partners that can offer a range of products and services that improve outcomes, reduce hospital readmissions, and help control costs. PHM fills this need by delivering a growing number of specialized products and services to achieve these goals. PHM is company that serves patients with heart disease and other chronic health conditions, this operation is a platform for acquisitions and organic growth. PHM is focused on a highly fragmented and developing market of small privately-held companies servicing chronically ill patients with multiple disease states caused mainly by age and obesity. PHM's post acquisition organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient's services and making life easier for the patient.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.