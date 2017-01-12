Patient Home Monitoring Updates Timing of Proposed Split into Separate Operating Companies: Viemed and Apparo; Provides Impact of Cures Act

LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) -

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. ("PHM" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PHM), a healthcare service company with operations in the U.S., announced today the next step in separating the Company has been completed. The Company has executed the purchase and sale agreements as well as the arrangement agreement with Viemed Healthcare, Inc. ("Viemed"), currently a wholly owned subsidiary of PHM which will be spun-out as a separate public company that will own a 100% interest in Home Sleep Delivered, L.L.C. and Sleep Management, L.L.C. (the "Sleepco Subsidiaries"). Concurrently, with closing PHM will be renamed Apparo Home Care, Corp.

The next steps in the process to finalize the split will be to receive regulatory approval from multiple agencies, including the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company expects that all documents will be submitted to the agencies in January 2017, and expects to call for a shareholder vote after receiving such approvals. The Company expects to file its Management Information Circular and call for this meeting during the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Viemed Division Update

The Sleepco Subsidiaries have continued their organic growth during the first quarter and currently estimate that its active patient count has increased approximately 25% from May 2016 when the operating divisions were being implemented. The Sleepco Subsidiaries have continued to expand through organic growth by entering four new areas and currently pursuing operations in two new U.S. states.

The Sleepco Subsidiaries have continued to increase their efficiencies and had the highest monthly cash collections for the year during November 2016. The recent passing by the U.S. Congress of the 21st Century Cures Act should add approximately CAD$150,000 to cash collections after the resubmission process is completed.

Apparo Division Update

The entities that will make up Apparo (PHM less the Sleepco Subsidiaries) have continued to make strides in the rationalization of its various business units. In addition to decreasing its cost structure and improving its accounts receivable collection, such entities have recently streamlined the management of its enterprise-wide direct sales efforts. Additionally, the recent centralization of purchasing has allowed it to enhance its strategic relationships with select suppliers resulting in price concessions and significant credit facilities on high quality products to serve its core patient base.

Timing of Year-End Results

The Company is close to completing the audit of its year-end results and expects to post results on SEDAR during the week of January 23, 2017. The Company expects to have goodwill impairments at multiple subsidiaries as a result of the limited profits during the last year, but those will not have any impact on its cash balance.

Management Comment

"We are pleased that we have taken another step in the right direction to separate the companies and drive long-term shareholder value," said Casey Hoyt, CEO of PHM. "With the Company's focus on daily efficiencies we have seen our cash balance grow since our last update and with the recent Cures Act passage, we expect to see a nice benefit to our liquidity in the next quarter."

About PHM

The explosive growth in the number of elderly patients in the US healthcare market is creating pressure to provide more efficient delivery systems. Healthcare providers, such as hospitals, physicians and pharmacies, are seeking partners that can offer a range of products and services that improve outcomes, reduce hospital readmissions, and help control costs. PHM fills this need by delivering a growing number of specialized products and services to achieve these goals. PHM is company that serves patients with heart disease and other chronic health conditions, this operation is a platform for acquisitions and organic growth. PHM is focused on a highly fragmented and developing market of small privately-held companies servicing chronically ill patients with multiple disease states caused mainly by age and obesity. PHM's post acquisition organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient's services and making life easier for the patient.

