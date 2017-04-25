PatientKeeper to Showcase Intuitive Physician Workflow Applications at MUSE Canada East Coast Community Peer Group Meeting

SOURCE: PatientKeeper, Inc.
April 25, 2017 09:00 ET
Hospital technology and business executives gathering in Nova Scotia April 27 will see PatientKeeper's physician-friendly overlay to MEDITECH EHRs
WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - PatientKeeper®, Inc. today announced that it will showcase its physician workflow applications at the MUSE Community Peer Group: Canada East Coast meeting in Nova Scotia on Thursday, April 27, 2017. PatientKeeper will present its range of solutions that automate and streamline physicians' clinical workflow and fully integrate with MEDITECH™ hospital information systems.
With more than 60,000 physician users across North America, PatientKeeper provides highly intuitive software that streamlines physicians' daily tasks to improve productivity and patient care. Specific PatientKeeper applications that will be highlighted at the MUSE event this week include:
PatientKeeper's Regional Sales Director for Canada, Mike Staples, will demonstrate these applications at the MUSE event and will discuss why hundreds of MEDITECH hospitals, like Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance in Ontario, use PatientKeeper as their preferred physician workflow solution.
For more information about PatientKeeper's clinical solutions, please visit: https://www.patientkeeper.com/clinical-solutions/index.html.
About PatientKeeper PatientKeeper®, Inc. is a leading provider of healthcare applications for physicians. PatientKeeper provides highly intuitive software that streamlines physicians' workflow to improve productivity and patient care, and is developing an innovation platform to advance the use of computers by physicians and care teams and make them indispensable tools for 21st century clinical care. PatientKeeper's CPOE, physician documentation, electronic charge capture and other applications run on desktop and laptop computers and popular handheld devices and tablets. PatientKeeper's software integrates with many existing healthcare information systems to help leverage hospitals' existing information technology investments. PatientKeeper has more than 60,000 active physician users today. For more information about PatientKeeper, visit www.patientkeeper.com or call (781) 373-6100.
David Domeshek PatientKeeper, Inc. (781) 373-6232 ddomeshek@patientkeeper.comBrittany Boyer InkHouse for PatientKeeper, Inc. (781) 966-4178 bboyer@inkhouse.com
