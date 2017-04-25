PatientKeeper to Showcase Intuitive Physician Workflow Applications at MUSE Canada East Coast Community Peer Group Meeting

Hospital technology and business executives gathering in Nova Scotia April 27 will see PatientKeeper's physician-friendly overlay to MEDITECH EHRs

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - PatientKeeper®, Inc. today announced that it will showcase its physician workflow applications at the MUSE Community Peer Group: Canada East Coast meeting in Nova Scotia on Thursday, April 27, 2017. PatientKeeper will present its range of solutions that automate and streamline physicians' clinical workflow and fully integrate with MEDITECH™ hospital information systems.

With more than 60,000 physician users across North America, PatientKeeper provides highly intuitive software that streamlines physicians' daily tasks to improve productivity and patient care. Specific PatientKeeper applications that will be highlighted at the MUSE event this week include:

Physician Portal & Mobile Clinical Results - Enables physicians to view their patients' clinical data and test results from disparate hospital systems and various ambulatory settings in a unified software environment, either through a Web-based portal or on a mobile device.

CPOE - Allows physicians to enter and manage orders for lab tests, diagnostic images, meds and other services along with complete order sets within the hospital setting and on mobile devices.

Medication Reconciliation - Allows physicians to electronically track and transition patient medications from home to hospital at time of admission, and back to the home at time of discharge, avoiding mistakes, duplications and omissions.

NoteWriter - Allows providers to easily create accurate and comprehensible clinical notes so that all members of the care team can quickly ascertain a patient's condition and treatment plan.

PatientKeeper's Regional Sales Director for Canada, Mike Staples, will demonstrate these applications at the MUSE event and will discuss why hundreds of MEDITECH hospitals, like Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance in Ontario, use PatientKeeper as their preferred physician workflow solution.

For more information about PatientKeeper's clinical solutions, please visit: https://www.patientkeeper.com/clinical-solutions/index.html.

About PatientKeeper

PatientKeeper®, Inc. is a leading provider of healthcare applications for physicians. PatientKeeper provides highly intuitive software that streamlines physicians' workflow to improve productivity and patient care, and is developing an innovation platform to advance the use of computers by physicians and care teams and make them indispensable tools for 21st century clinical care. PatientKeeper's CPOE, physician documentation, electronic charge capture and other applications run on desktop and laptop computers and popular handheld devices and tablets. PatientKeeper's software integrates with many existing healthcare information systems to help leverage hospitals' existing information technology investments. PatientKeeper has more than 60,000 active physician users today. For more information about PatientKeeper, visit www.patientkeeper.com or call (781) 373-6100.