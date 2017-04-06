Dr. Brad Bengtson recently added HydraFacial MD® treatments to the Michigan-based Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery, giving patients even more control in customizing a rejuvenating skin care plan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Recognizing that different people have different needs when it comes to skin care—for both health and beauty—Dr. Brad Bengtson has long kept an eye out for treatments that offer flexibility without sacrificing effectiveness. He recently found exactly what he was looking for in HydraFacial MD®. Grand Rapids' Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery now offers the modern system, which offers several treatment options that combine in unique ways to best serve patients as individuals with specific skin types and aesthetic goals.

Each treatment involves multiple steps designed to rejuvenate and revitalize, and while the particulars change from person to person, the basic underlying principles remain. Men and women alike will enjoy the benefits of exfoliation, a peel, pore extraction, and the infusion of serums.

This final step is where the HydraFacial MD® system truly sets itself apart, making use of proprietary super-serums applied with patented Vortex Technology™ to provide the crème de la crème of facials. The serums are filled with such ingredients as hyaluronic acid, peptides, and antioxidants that nourish and moisturize the skin, protect it from harsh environmental factors, and help address the signs of aging.

In clinical trials, the HydraFacial MD® system has proven its power to maintain hydration of the skin, control excess oils and congestion, and reduce redness and pigmentation. It has also been shown to combat signs of aging, such as wrinkles and fine lines—even nasolabial folds.

HydraFacial MD® is a quick and convenient lunchtime procedure that is performed in office, and usually requires no downtime. While the treatment itself only takes 30 minutes, the effects are noticeable and extensive. The serums are specially made to relieve the skin of damage that causes irritation over time, which means the products used are not likely to cause unwanted side effects. Even the most sensitive skin types are able to tolerate a HydraFacial MD® treatment with almost no discomfort.

Immediately following treatment, many of our patients at the Bengtson Center notice visible evenness, radiance, and refinement in their skin. The hydrating, revitalizing benefits are most noticeable for about a week after the treatment. To prolong the results, once-a-month maintenance sessions are recommended for improving the long-term health of the skin.

HydraFacial MD® also includes products that can be purchased and used at home to further maintain the glowing results. A Bengtson Center member can help each patient choose the best products and understand their application.

Contact the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery at (616) 588-8880 or connect with us online to learn more about HydraFacial MD®.